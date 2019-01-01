My Queue

Le Bernardin

How Going Bigger Was Not Better for This Celebrity Chef
Scale

How Going Bigger Was Not Better for This Celebrity Chef

Eric Ripert was on his way to opening restaurants all over the world when he decided to scale back.
Carolyn Sun | 4 min read
3 Ways to Inspire Your Team's Best Work

3 Ways to Inspire Your Team's Best Work

Your words and actions can profoundly impact your team's work. Learn how.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
How This Top Chef Overhauled His Miserable Leadership Style

How This Top Chef Overhauled His Miserable Leadership Style

Eric Ripert recalls: 'The cooks were scared. The kitchen staff was leaving. I realized it was all about me -- about being angry.'
Carolyn Sun | 4 min read
Why This Top Chef Meditates Every Morning

Why This Top Chef Meditates Every Morning

Eric Ripert, part owner of a three Michelin-starred restaurant, shares the morning routine that gives him the energy and mindset for success.
Carolyn Sun | 15+ min read
For Le Bernardin's Executive Chef, Cooking Is Like Making Music

For Le Bernardin's Executive Chef, Cooking Is Like Making Music

'You connect with the sauce exactly like a musician uses an instrument to connect with his music.'
Carolyn Sun | 6 min read