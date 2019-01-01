My Queue

lead magnet

One-Week Schedule for Promoting Your Lead Magnet
Social Media Marketing

One-Week Schedule for Promoting Your Lead Magnet

Follow this Sunday-through-Saturday schedule to get prospects off the fence and buying from you.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 5 min read
How to Create a Lead Magnet That Actually Gets Leads

How to Create a Lead Magnet That Actually Gets Leads

The greater the value you give customers, the more they will trust you with their email addresses.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
How to Create a Lead Magnet That Attracts Visitors and Converts Customers

How to Create a Lead Magnet That Attracts Visitors and Converts Customers

No bait-and-switch here: Quality, relevant offers are the real way to get website users to opt in.
Ehsan Jahandarpour | 5 min read