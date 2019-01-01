There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Leadership Development
A person who is very good at her job is not automatically going to be equally good supervising other people doing that job.
A habituated mindset, probably created in the past, can lock a founder into wrongheaded decisions that can cripple a startup. Recognizing the pattern is the first step in breaking free.
Your workers aren't (only) about advancement. For many, the title on a business card isn't nearly as important as feeling that they're learning something new and contributing in meaningful ways.
The workforce is changing, but in ways it really isn't very hard for employers to live with.
More From This Topic
Entrepreneurs
Some lessons are best learned through personal experience. Make the most of yours, and seek out mentors who can share their stories.
Leadership
Startup survival requires knowing how to manage employees and examine your own leadership style.
Leadership Development
Don't just tell employees why training is important -- show them: Use hands-on learning that connects your content to real-world business situations.
Leadership Skills
Hyper-confident leaders often get the top job, but they don't bring out the best in everyone.
Millennials
Channel their passion and desire for meaningful work into projects that give them real opportunities to gain leadership experience.
Managing Employees
Businesses need a concrete set of expectations to which every manager is held accountable.
Gen Y Professional Development
The future of your company could depend on how well you understand young workers' need for mobility and provide training to help them achieve agreed-upon goals.
Leadership
Your team will make their greatest contributions when they are clear what it is you value most.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?