Leadership Development

Your Leadership Training Is Probably a Waste of Money. Here's What's Missing.
Leadership Development

Your Leadership Training Is Probably a Waste of Money. Here's What's Missing.

Training effectiveness may be short-lived without the opportunity to follow through.
Alan Todd and Robert E. Quinn | 3 min read
4 Massive Mistakes Many Companies Make When Promoting New Managers

4 Massive Mistakes Many Companies Make When Promoting New Managers

A person who is very good at her job is not automatically going to be equally good supervising other people doing that job.
Shawn Doyle | 4 min read
Let Go and Lead: The Patterns That Sabotage Effective Leadership

Let Go and Lead: The Patterns That Sabotage Effective Leadership

A habituated mindset, probably created in the past, can lock a founder into wrongheaded decisions that can cripple a startup. Recognizing the pattern is the first step in breaking free.
Raul Villacis | 5 min read
Managers Who Create Growth Opportunities See Greater Employee Engagement

Managers Who Create Growth Opportunities See Greater Employee Engagement

Your workers aren't (only) about advancement. For many, the title on a business card isn't nearly as important as feeling that they're learning something new and contributing in meaningful ways.
Tracy Maylett | 6 min read
Millennials and Their Employers Want the Same Thing. They Just Don't Know it Yet.

Millennials and Their Employers Want the Same Thing. They Just Don't Know it Yet.

The workforce is changing, but in ways it really isn't very hard for employers to live with.
Christina Congleton & Katie Heikkinen | 7 min read

A Good Entrepreneur Evolves Over Time
Entrepreneurs

A Good Entrepreneur Evolves Over Time

Some lessons are best learned through personal experience. Make the most of yours, and seek out mentors who can share their stories.
George Deeb | 5 min read
Founders Need to Focus on These 4 Leadership Essentials
Leadership

Founders Need to Focus on These 4 Leadership Essentials

Startup survival requires knowing how to manage employees and examine your own leadership style.
Sabine Ghali | 5 min read
4 Steps to Build Strategically Critical Leadership-Development Programs
Leadership Development

4 Steps to Build Strategically Critical Leadership-Development Programs

Don't just tell employees why training is important -- show them: Use hands-on learning that connects your content to real-world business situations.
William Hall | 4 min read
It's Time to Evaluate Your Leadership Development Program
Leadership Development

It's Time to Evaluate Your Leadership Development Program

Measuring individual success and the impact to the organization is critical.
Thuy Sindell and Milo Sindell | 4 min read
Want a More Creative Team? Start by Taming Your Own Ego.
Leadership Skills

Want a More Creative Team? Start by Taming Your Own Ego.

Hyper-confident leaders often get the top job, but they don't bring out the best in everyone.
Michael Hollauf | 6 min read
How to Keep Younger Team Members on Task Instead of Snapchat
Millennials

How to Keep Younger Team Members on Task Instead of Snapchat

Channel their passion and desire for meaningful work into projects that give them real opportunities to gain leadership experience.
Christie Garton | 5 min read
How Businesses Need to Change Their Leadership Style in a Tumultuous World
Leadership Development

How Businesses Need to Change Their Leadership Style in a Tumultuous World

Here is how to develope organizational leaders to meet the challenges ahead.
Ric Kelly | 7 min read
Without Management Standards Your Company Doesn't Know What It's Doing
Managing Employees

Without Management Standards Your Company Doesn't Know What It's Doing

Businesses need a concrete set of expectations to which every manager is held accountable.
Jeff Fernandez | 4 min read
How to Give Millennials the Employee Development They Want
Gen Y Professional Development

How to Give Millennials the Employee Development They Want

The future of your company could depend on how well you understand young workers' need for mobility and provide training to help them achieve agreed-upon goals.
Kes Thygesen | 5 min read
How to Bridge the Leadership Perception Divide
Leadership

How to Bridge the Leadership Perception Divide

Your team will make their greatest contributions when they are clear what it is you value most.
Thuy Sindell and Milo Sindell | 5 min read