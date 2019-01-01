There are no Videos in your queue.
Leadership Quotes
Want to be a laudable leader? Study these characteristics -- and the wise words of leaders who strive to embody them.
The Arizona senator and Republican presidential candidate died Saturday. Here are some of his most enduring words of wisdom for leaders.
Change starts with just a thought. Check out these quotes from inspiring change makers throughout history.
Need to fill your motivation tank? Reach for one of these business leaders' inspirational stories.
Inspirational Quotes
Check out the fire walker's words of wisdom to help you realize your potential, both in the office and throughout your life.
Lifestyle
On the birthday of the former South African president, here's a look at his inspirational leadership, in his words.
Quizzes
Can you connect the quote to the famous entrepreneur?
Gratitude
Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on all the good in your life, but these words of wisdom will remind you to keep these positive sentiments in mind all year round.
Leadership
Wisdom comes from experience and from the wise words of those before you.
Inspirational Quotes
The Nobel Peace Prize winning Holocaust survivor and author is perhaps best known for giving a voice to the voiceless.
Growth Strategies
Military talents can transfer well to guiding a team through the challenges of starting and running a small business.
Advice
The latest Techstars NYC class shares the advice that has been most instrumental in helping them grow their businesses.
Leadership quotes
are phrases and statements that often serve to motivate, elevate, spur and inspire ideas and actions great and small. While quotes can come from anyone, the public frequently looks to dynamic public figures and leaders for
inspirational quotes
.
