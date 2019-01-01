My Queue

Leadership Quotes

Inspiration

No one can deny the power of a good quote.
Travis Bradberry | 5 min read
22 Qualities That Make a Great Leader

Want to be a laudable leader? Study these characteristics -- and the wise words of leaders who strive to embody them.
Adam and Jordan Bornstein | 12 min read
'What You Fight for Is the Real Test': 8 Quotes on Life and Leadership From Sen. John McCain

The Arizona senator and Republican presidential candidate died Saturday. Here are some of his most enduring words of wisdom for leaders.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
17 Powerful Quotes to Unlock Change in the New Year

Change starts with just a thought. Check out these quotes from inspiring change makers throughout history.
Carolyn Sun | 4 min read
Fuel Your Drive With These Motivational Stories of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey

Need to fill your motivation tank? Reach for one of these business leaders' inspirational stories.
Carolyn Sun | 14 min read

9 Powerful Tony Robbins Quotes That Will Redefine Your Quest for Success
Inspirational Quotes

Check out the fire walker's words of wisdom to help you realize your potential, both in the office and throughout your life.
Emily Conklin | 3 min read
Need a Laugh? Here Are 8 Joan Rivers Quotes About Passion, Happiness and Mindset.
Inspirational Quotes

Here are some valuable life lessons from the female pioneer in comedy.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
8 Inspirational Quotes on Leadership, Courage and Success From Nelson Mandela
Lifestyle

On the birthday of the former South African president, here's a look at his inspirational leadership, in his words.
Jenna Goudreau | 1 min read
Quiz: Which Business Icon Said These 5 Quotes?
Quizzes

Can you connect the quote to the famous entrepreneur?
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
In Honor of His Farewell, 17 Inspiring Quotes From President Obama
Radicals & Visionaries

The 44th president of the United States said goodbye to the nation last night.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude
Gratitude

Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on all the good in your life, but these words of wisdom will remind you to keep these positive sentiments in mind all year round.
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read
6 Wise Quotes About the Fundamentals of Exceptional Leadership
Leadership

Wisdom comes from experience and from the wise words of those before you.
Vincent Bradley | 4 min read
10 Powerful Elie Wiesel Quotes
Inspirational Quotes

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Holocaust survivor and author is perhaps best known for giving a voice to the voiceless.
Grace Reader | 3 min read
10 Lessons from America's Greatest Military Leaders
Growth Strategies

Military talents can transfer well to guiding a team through the challenges of starting and running a small business.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 8 min read
12 Founders on the Business Advice They Are Most Thankful For
Advice

The latest Techstars NYC class shares the advice that has been most instrumental in helping them grow their businesses.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
Leadership quotes are phrases and statements that often serve to motivate, elevate, spur and inspire ideas and actions great and small. While quotes can come from anyone, the public frequently looks to dynamic public figures and leaders for inspirational quotes.