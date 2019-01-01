My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership Strategy

What It Takes to Grow a Little Company Founded on a Big Vision
Ready For Anything

What It Takes to Grow a Little Company Founded on a Big Vision

With big aspirations comes a responsibility to constantly innovate and take on a wide range of roles.
Ivan Misner | 5 min read
Do You Have What It Takes To Be an Extraordinary Citizen and Leader?

Do You Have What It Takes To Be an Extraordinary Citizen and Leader?

Why being a global citizen is the next frontier for successful entreprenuers.
Karen Tiber Leland | 5 min read
Find Out What Your Business Style Says About How You Work -- And How to Get Out of Your Own Way

Find Out What Your Business Style Says About How You Work -- And How to Get Out of Your Own Way

Your business style has pros and cons -- the question is, are you using your style to optimum benefit?
Jesse Johnson | 8 min read
The Top 5 Leadership Mistakes You Might Be Making

The Top 5 Leadership Mistakes You Might Be Making

Avoiding common pitfalls to become a better leader.
Todd Davis | 5 min read
Are You A Visionary, an Executor or a Processor? Why Your Company Needs All 3 to Succeed.

Are You A Visionary, an Executor or a Processor? Why Your Company Needs All 3 to Succeed.

It's important to know your leadership strengths, but being proactive about your shortcomings is the ultimate game-changer.
Heidi Jannenga | 7 min read

More From This Topic

How to Successfully Lead Your Team When You've Never Been an Employee Yourself
Ready For Anything

How to Successfully Lead Your Team When You've Never Been an Employee Yourself

More and more of today's startup CEOs have never had the employee experience. Here's how to be an effective and empathetic leader if that's the case for you.
Robert Vis | 5 min read
I Co-Founded a Company With My Best Friend, and 10 Years Later Our Partnership Is Stronger Than Ever
Ready For Anything

I Co-Founded a Company With My Best Friend, and 10 Years Later Our Partnership Is Stronger Than Ever

We've managed to keep our business -- and our friendship -- going by following these five practices.
Saeju Jeong | 6 min read
Successful Leaders Embrace the Evolution of the Industries
Ready For Anything

Successful Leaders Embrace the Evolution of the Industries

Business agility is the future. Here's how to stop living in the past.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
The Secret to Living a Balanced Life as a CEO? Pick a Strong Second in Command.
Ready For Anything

The Secret to Living a Balanced Life as a CEO? Pick a Strong Second in Command.

The key is to find a partner who is strong in areas where you are weak.
John Suh | 5 min read
The Strengths and Weaknesses of 4 Distinct Leadership Strategies
Ready For Anything

The Strengths and Weaknesses of 4 Distinct Leadership Strategies

A combination of guidance, transparency and collaboration will help leaders guide in the digital age.
Jake Croman | 7 min read
The Best Way for Your Business to Thrive Is for It to Not Need You
Ready For Anything

The Best Way for Your Business to Thrive Is for It to Not Need You

Having an owner-independent business is the only way to scale sustainably.
Imran Tariq | 5 min read
5 Ways Bad Leadership Can Destroy Your Business
Ready For Anything

5 Ways Bad Leadership Can Destroy Your Business

Lead your team from the front.
Bedros Keuilian | 9 min read
Are You Sabotaging Your Own Team? Look Out for These 5 Signs.
Ready For Anything

Are You Sabotaging Your Own Team? Look Out for These 5 Signs.

Leading a startup for the first time is a little like playing flashlight tag: You may be playing to win, but most of the moves you make are inevitably shots in the dark.
Amy Norman | 7 min read
No Office? No Problem. 4 Reasons CEOs Should Sit With Their Teams
Ready For Anything

No Office? No Problem. 4 Reasons CEOs Should Sit With Their Teams

Forgoing a corner office creates a more collaborative, innovative workplace.
Sanjay Beri | 5 min read
Why Engineers Like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos Make Great CEOs
Ready For Anything

Why Engineers Like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos Make Great CEOs

Studies have shown that startup founders with an engineering background outnumbered those with MBAs by about three-to-one.
Jason Tan | 5 min read