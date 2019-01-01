My Queue

Lean LaunchPad

Why the Lean Startup Model Might Save Your Life
Lean Startups

Startup guru Steve Blank is reinventing life-science startups with an innovative program that launched this week.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 6 min read
Lean Startup Lessons for Healthcare Businesses

What fledgling healthcare entrepreneurs learned from Steve Blank's Lean LaunchPad might surprise you.
Arlene Weintraub | 4 min read
In Colombia, Vive La Revolucion Emprendedora

The 'lean startup' movement heads to South America, where teams of entrepreneurs in Bogota are learning how to build scalable business models, writes serial entrepreneur Bob Dorf.
Bob Dorf | 5 min read
Steve Blank: Inside the Lean Startup

The professor who popularized the "lean" movement describes his Lean LaunchPad course.
Colleen DeBaise
How to Build a Billion-Dollar Startup

Professor Steve Blank says the quickest way to create the next Instagram is to move basic human social needs -- like friendship, dating and sex -- into the digital world.
Steve Blank | 3 min read

