Lean Startup

7 Actionable Steps to Craft a Lean Business Model
Starting a Business

7 Actionable Steps to Craft a Lean Business Model

Start small, use a proven approach, anticipate change and pay attention to customer opinion and market research.
Ehsan Jahandarpour | 5 min read
6 Lean Startup Lessons From the Co-Founder of the Lean Startup Company

6 Lean Startup Lessons From the Co-Founder of the Lean Startup Company

Heather McGough of Lean Startup shares her wisdom on mindset, disruption and more.
Jeff Boss | 5 min read
Apply These 5 Darwinian Secrets, and Your Product Will Thrive

Apply These 5 Darwinian Secrets, and Your Product Will Thrive

A species that evolves faster has a larger footprint in time. Same with startups.
Zach Ferres | 4 min read