Lean Startups

Lean Startups

Focusing on one thing at a time is a very good start.
John Rampton | 7 min read
5 Reasons Not to Follow the Lean Startup Process for Your Next Idea

It's a shortcut that can take you to a dead end.
Nistha Tripathi | 7 min read
Keeping It Simple Is Smart When Setting Your Business Goals

A clear understanding of what everyone should focus on is critical to the success of your organization.
Alexander Maasik | 4 min read
Your First Year in Business Is Mostly About Surviving

Stress, self doubt and temptation -- and the odd gamboling deer -- will leap into your path as your business hurtles down the road during those first 12 months. Here's how to keep your hands on the wheel.
Jacob Warwick | 6 min read
Staying in Your Lane: Why Startups Must Stay Focused

Your company can't solve every problem for every consumer. Make intentional decisions about which opportunities you'll pursue.
Guy Goldstein | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Entrepreneurship

There are two fundamentally different kinds of entrepreneurs. It doesn't matter which you are, so long as you know which you are.
Derek Lidow | 8 min read
Lean Startups

Focus on your product if you really want your business to succeed.
Jeff Kupietzky | 7 min read
Starting a Business

Attracting valuable clients requires that you invest in revenue drivers, existing clients -- and yourself
Brett Hyman | 6 min read
Starting a Business

Start small, prove out the real business need, concentrate on learning how to sell or convert and then retain customers, and you're setting yourself up for bootstrapped business success.
John Doherty | 7 min read
Startup Culture

Working lean in startup mode should not end when your business has moved to the next stage in its lifecycle.
Sue Vestri | 5 min read
Leadership

Entrepreneurs can relate to the many struggles Wonder Woman has achieving her destiny.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
Starting a Business

You're the only one who should determine how much your time is worth. These tips can help you enter the startup world with eyes wide open.
Jacob Warwick | 5 min read
Lean Startups

Its exploits were the subject of a book and made into into a film, but what secrets does the team's journey hold for founders and entrepreneurs?
Nicholas Colon | 5 min read
Startups

If you believe lean startup methods lead to "cheap" products and companies, or that lean startup companies don't think big, think again.
Zach Ferres | 6 min read
Lean Startups

Many entrepreneurs have launched startups from home. This relentless entrepreneur would, too, if he still had a home.
Jack McNamara | 7 min read