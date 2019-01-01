My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leap Ventures

Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2016: Noor Sweid
Women in Business

Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2016: Noor Sweid

Leap Ventures Managing Partner Noor Sweid on encouraging entrepreneurship in MENA and how established businesses can support the region.
Aby Sam Thomas | 5 min read
Five Minutes With Venture Capitalist, Entrepreneur, and Technologist, Henri Asseily

Five Minutes With Venture Capitalist, Entrepreneur, and Technologist, Henri Asseily

As the founder of BizRate.com/Shopzilla in 1996, Asseilly served as its CTO until its sale in 2005 to the E.W. Scripps Company. His newest undertaking, Leap Ventures, focuses on enterprises that are entering Series B growth stage.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 8 min read