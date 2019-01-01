My Queue

Learning From Mistakes

Rafael Romis Says This Is the No. 1 Mistake That Online Businesses Make
Online Business

Rafael Romis Says This Is the No. 1 Mistake That Online Businesses Make

It's all about the 'Unicorn Principle.'
The Oracles | 6 min read
4 Key Ways to Create a Culture of Learning

4 Key Ways to Create a Culture of Learning

Supporting learning strengthens employee engagement, which sustains your firm when economic uncertainty looms.
Andrew Geant | 7 min read
5 Steps to Maximizing Business Success

5 Steps to Maximizing Business Success

Learn all that you can about your industry, people and the world at large.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read
5 Things Not to Do When You're Running a Small Business

5 Things Not to Do When You're Running a Small Business

Here are the lessons I learned from my first attempt at running a business, making my second time around much smoother.
Maria Rapetskaya | 4 min read
How Getting Robbed at the Beach Inspired a Multi-Million Dollar Business

How Getting Robbed at the Beach Inspired a Multi-Million Dollar Business

Thinking up the product was easy. Building the business was hard.
Jonathan Kinas | 8 min read

Don't Solve That Problem Tomorrow. Do It Right Now.
Productivity

Don't Solve That Problem Tomorrow. Do It Right Now.

According to these veteran corporate consultants, nothing kills companies faster than slow decision-making and action-taking.
Entrepreneur Press | 7 min read
The Most Important Career Lessons Are the Ones You Learn From Your Mistakes
Learning From Mistakes

The Most Important Career Lessons Are the Ones You Learn From Your Mistakes

Instead of being embarrassed by your mistakes, look at them as tuition paid for valuable lessons.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read
Here's How My Biggest Business Failure Improved My Leadership Skills
Ready For Anything

Here's How My Biggest Business Failure Improved My Leadership Skills

Everybody is a genius when things are going good. Failure and what follows is when you really learn who has what to offer.
John Rampton | 6 min read
The 5 Most Laughable Mistakes of Otherwise Successful Entrepreneurs -- Like Branson, Lucas and Cook, for Starters
Learning From Mistakes

The 5 Most Laughable Mistakes of Otherwise Successful Entrepreneurs -- Like Branson, Lucas and Cook, for Starters

Even successful entrepreneurs make unbelievable mistakes. Then they use them as springboards for greater success.
Anna Johansson | 5 min read
Ever Heard Of Henry Ford's Colossal Failed City in the Jungle?
Failure

Ever Heard Of Henry Ford's Colossal Failed City in the Jungle?

Probably not…and there's a good reason why.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
5 Compelling Reasons for Starting a Business Even Though Most Businesses Fail
Starting a Business

5 Compelling Reasons for Starting a Business Even Though Most Businesses Fail

Entrepreneurship is an adventure and true adventure requires hardship.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
6 Top Mistakes New Entrepreneurs Make and What to Do Instead
Learning From Mistakes

6 Top Mistakes New Entrepreneurs Make and What to Do Instead

Every entrepreneurial journey is unique, but the mistakes entrepreneurs make are not.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
My Big Failures Cost Me My Reputation and My Business. Here's What I Learned -- and How I've Bounced Back.
Learning From Mistakes

My Big Failures Cost Me My Reputation and My Business. Here's What I Learned -- and How I've Bounced Back.

Any entrepreneur should avoid these five critical mistakes.
Dhar Mann | 7 min read
7 Hidden Signs You'll Ultimately Be CEO
Ready For Anything

7 Hidden Signs You'll Ultimately Be CEO

The C-suite doesn't have to be in your 10-year plan for you to get there anyway.
Jon Youshaei | 5 min read
10 Ways Leaders Fix Mistakes Without Making It Worse
Ready For Anything

10 Ways Leaders Fix Mistakes Without Making It Worse

Dealing with mistakes could mean a cover-up or blame shifting or actually improving things so it doesn't happen again.
Deep Patel | 8 min read