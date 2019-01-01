There are no Videos in your queue.
Leasing
Leases for everything from real estate to operating equipment, are available to help you stretch your budget further without forgoing crucial needs.
Four floors of the Palo Alto, Calif., office building are available for 12-year leases.
If you want a Tesla Model S or Model X on a two-year lease, you'll have to put up a bigger down payment (and make up your mind by Sept. 12).
Did you know, for example, that the average office dedicates 125 square feet per employee?
Subleasing's benefits include lower rents and shorter terms, but there's almost always a catch.
The shared leasing pilot aims to attract customers who don't need a vehicle on a full-time basis, but still want some kind of ownership
Long-term leases are a boon for landlords but seldom for anybody else.
What the frac is TRAC?
The bankrupt electronics retailer needs to figure out what to do with the stores that are closing at the end of the month.
Purchasing a commercial space to support a growing business can be a smart decision, but first examine the company's future and the alternatives.
Selecting offices is a tricky balance of cost, location, function and the intangible message your space sends to customers and employees.
Suddenly the co-working space no longer fits the staff. Keep these items in mind when shopping for a new company office space.
When a Starbucks lease ends in May, the independently-owned Café Grumpy is slated to move into Grand Central Terminal.
Negotiating a lease can be as simple as buying a toothbrush or as complicated as buying a new car. These tips can help simplify the process.
Applying the lease-or-buy question to business and pleasure.
