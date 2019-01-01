My Queue

Leasing

Feeling Pinched for Business Expenses? Here Are 3 Ways to Use Leasing to Your Advantage.
Leasing

Feeling Pinched for Business Expenses? Here Are 3 Ways to Use Leasing to Your Advantage.

Leases for everything from real estate to operating equipment, are available to help you stretch your budget further without forgoing crucial needs.
Dave Llorens | 5 min read
Theranos Has Listed Its Headquarters for Rent

Theranos Has Listed Its Headquarters for Rent

Four floors of the Palo Alto, Calif., office building are available for 12-year leases.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Tesla Launches Limited 2-Year Lease Program

Tesla Launches Limited 2-Year Lease Program

If you want a Tesla Model S or Model X on a two-year lease, you'll have to put up a bigger down payment (and make up your mind by Sept. 12).
David Murphy | 3 min read
5 Simple Rules to Follow When Looking for Office Space

5 Simple Rules to Follow When Looking for Office Space

Did you know, for example, that the average office dedicates 125 square feet per employee?
Justin Lee | 6 min read
The 3 Drawbacks of Subleasing an Office

The 3 Drawbacks of Subleasing an Office

Subleasing's benefits include lower rents and shorter terms, but there's almost always a catch.
Justin Lee | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Ford Dips Toe Into Sharing Economy With New Leasing Program
Ford

Ford Dips Toe Into Sharing Economy With New Leasing Program

The shared leasing pilot aims to attract customers who don't need a vehicle on a full-time basis, but still want some kind of ownership
Kirsten Korosec | 2 min read
How to Get a Handle on Exorbitant Office Rents
Cash Flow

How to Get a Handle on Exorbitant Office Rents

Long-term leases are a boon for landlords but seldom for anybody else.
David Mandell | 5 min read
What You Need to Know About Leasing
Cars

What You Need to Know About Leasing

What the frac is TRAC?
John Patrick Pullen | 1 min read
RadioShack Cleared to Sell Leases to 1,100 Abandoned Stores
Bankruptcy

RadioShack Cleared to Sell Leases to 1,100 Abandoned Stores

The bankrupt electronics retailer needs to figure out what to do with the stores that are closing at the end of the month.
Reuters | 2 min read
What to Know Before Selecting the Office Space of Your Dreams
Office Space

What to Know Before Selecting the Office Space of Your Dreams

Purchasing a commercial space to support a growing business can be a smart decision, but first examine the company's future and the alternatives.
Frank McCafferty | 4 min read
5 Lease-Term Questions Facing Every Entrepreneur
Leasing

5 Lease-Term Questions Facing Every Entrepreneur

Selecting offices is a tricky balance of cost, location, function and the intangible message your space sends to customers and employees.
Susie Algard | 4 min read
When Your Startup Is Ready to Rent an Office of Its Own
Office Space

When Your Startup Is Ready to Rent an Office of Its Own

Suddenly the co-working space no longer fits the staff. Keep these items in mind when shopping for a new company office space.
Jon Ziefert | 4 min read
NYC Landmark Prohibits Chain Stores From Leasing Vacated Space
Real Estate

NYC Landmark Prohibits Chain Stores From Leasing Vacated Space

When a Starbucks lease ends in May, the independently-owned Café Grumpy is slated to move into Grand Central Terminal.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
How to Negotiate a Lease -- A Beginner's Guide for Retailers
Ready For Anything

How to Negotiate a Lease -- A Beginner's Guide for Retailers

Negotiating a lease can be as simple as buying a toothbrush or as complicated as buying a new car. These tips can help simplify the process.
Ronald L. Bond | 4 min read
4 Advantages to Leasing Office Equipment
Finance

4 Advantages to Leasing Office Equipment

Applying the lease-or-buy question to business and pleasure.
J.D. Roth | 3 min read