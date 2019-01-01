My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leave

Here's What Travis Kalanick (or Anybody) Needs to Do to Take an Effective Leave of Absence
Personal Development

Here's What Travis Kalanick (or Anybody) Needs to Do to Take an Effective Leave of Absence

The point of stepping out of the limelight, like the point of going to rehab, is to return a genuinely different and renewed person. It's not a quick process.
Andrew D. Wittman | 5 min read
Amazon Germany Wants Workers to Use Fewer Sick Days to Get a Better Bonus

Amazon Germany Wants Workers to Use Fewer Sick Days to Get a Better Bonus

Would you come to work sick to help your co-workers earn more money?
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Leave Policies Are Leaving Out Some Key Opportunities

Leave Policies Are Leaving Out Some Key Opportunities

The only expectation most companies have from employee leave policies is that the worker returns. That's short-sighted.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
Richard Branson Now Offers Employees a Full Year of Parental Leave

Richard Branson Now Offers Employees a Full Year of Parental Leave

The eccentric business magnate is raising the bar on employee benefits.
Katrina Bishop | 3 min read
These Are the Countries -- and Companies -- With the Best Paternity Leave Policies

These Are the Countries -- and Companies -- With the Best Paternity Leave Policies

Sweden will require new dads to take 3 months of paid leave, while U.S. banking giant Goldman Sachs has doubled its paternity leave policy.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

More From This Topic

After Zayn Malik Leaves One Direction, Heartbroken Fans Ask for Time Off of Work
Managing Employees

After Zayn Malik Leaves One Direction, Heartbroken Fans Ask for Time Off of Work

Would you give an employee compassionate leave to mourn the departure of pop star Zayn Malik?
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
A Business Owner's Guide to a Stress-Free Summer Vacation
Vacations

A Business Owner's Guide to a Stress-Free Summer Vacation

You deserve a nice, long vacation. Here's what you should do to prepare before you depart.
Brian Barquilla | 4 min read
4 Factors in Crafting Your Company's Leave Policy
Human Resources

4 Factors in Crafting Your Company's Leave Policy

Writing a good leave policy takes a good balance between following the law and respecting the needs of your employees.
Gwen Moran | 4 min read