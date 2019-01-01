My Queue

Lebanon

Value Proposition: Lebanon's First Real Estate Investment Platform Legacy One
Massaad Fares, Chairman of Legacy Central, and Wael El Zein, Chairman and General Manager of Lucid Investment Bank SAL, on how Legacy One, Lebanon's first real estate investment vehicle, turned a crisis into an opportunity
Tamara Pupic | 8 min read
'Trep Talk: Audrey Nakad, Co-Founder And CEO Of Synkers

'Trep Talk: Audrey Nakad, Co-Founder And CEO Of Synkers

Lebanese startup Synkers aims to disrupt the education sector by introducing a personalized learning technology to enhance the academic performance of learners
Tamara Pupic | 5 min read
Rethinking The Status Quo: Monty Mobile Founder Mountasser Hachem

Rethinking The Status Quo: Monty Mobile Founder Mountasser Hachem

Founded in 1998, Monty Mobile works closely with more than 700 mobile operators around the world to facilitate the international flow of data, voice, and SMS across global markets.
Tamara Pupic | 8 min read
MITEF Pan Arab's 12th Arab Startup Competition Gears Up For The Finals in Beirut

MITEF Pan Arab's 12th Arab Startup Competition Gears Up For The Finals in Beirut

The Arab Startup Competition has become a platform for innovation from the Arab region.
Tamara Pupic | 2 min read
MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab Invites Applications for Its 12th Arab Startup Competition

MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab Invites Applications for Its 12th Arab Startup Competition

The MIT Enterprise Forum's 12th edition of the Arab Startup Competition accepts team registrations until December 10, 2018.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Beirut To Play Host To TechCrunch's Startup Battlefield MENA 2018
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

Beirut To Play Host To TechCrunch's Startup Battlefield MENA 2018

TechCrunch, the global online publisher of technology news, is hosting its first ever startup competition for entrepreneurs across the MENA region.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Startup Scouts Program Wants To Nurture Early-Stage Entrepreneurs In Lebanon And Beyond
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

Startup Scouts Program Wants To Nurture Early-Stage Entrepreneurs In Lebanon And Beyond

Aiming to build positive entrepreneurial mindsets among its youth population, Lebanon has launched a national initiative called the Startup Scouts.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Startups Graduating Flat6Labs Beirut's Inaugural Cycle Showcase Solutions At ArabNet
News and Trends

Startups Graduating Flat6Labs Beirut's Inaugural Cycle Showcase Solutions At ArabNet

Flat6Labs Beirut's first seed program cycle supported a diverse group of entrepreneurs working on solutions across industries including hardware, fintech, edtech, adtech, hospitality, video production and enterprise solutions.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
ArabNet Beirut 2018 Will Focus On Digital Transformation, Adtech, Fintech And More
Events

ArabNet Beirut 2018 Will Focus On Digital Transformation, Adtech, Fintech And More

Hosting over 80 expert speakers from the MENA region and beyond, this year's ArabNet Beirut gets bigger featuring insights under four separate tracks.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Meet LiBeiroot, The Car-Hailing App Straddling The Lebanese-Syrian Border
Startups

Meet LiBeiroot, The Car-Hailing App Straddling The Lebanese-Syrian Border

Noticing a hurdle for carpool passengers crossing the Lebanon-Syria border, this duo launched LiBeiroot.
Maysaa Ajjan | 5 min read
Tech Education Startup Synkers Is Using Adaptive Learning To Enhance Teaching Approaches
Entrepreneurs

Tech Education Startup Synkers Is Using Adaptive Learning To Enhance Teaching Approaches

CEO and co-founder Audrey Nakad discusses the platform's mission of enhancing learning experiences using tech.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 1 min read
UK Lebanon Tech Hub Gets US$3.2 Million Boost To Accelerate Lebanese Tech Startups
News and Trends

UK Lebanon Tech Hub Gets US$3.2 Million Boost To Accelerate Lebanese Tech Startups

In the spirit of further fueling the growth of Lebanon's startup ecosystem, the UK Lebanon Tech Hub (UKLTH) launches The Nucleus, a venture building program.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Lebanon Startup Vision In Motion Provides Retailers As Much Customer Insights As An E-Commerce Site
Startups

Lebanon Startup Vision In Motion Provides Retailers As Much Customer Insights As An E-Commerce Site

The startup's technology generates heat maps that help track customer movements and trace their paths, and enables FOV (Field-of-View) tracking for best product placement decisions, besides providing in-store analytics.
Sindhu Hariharan | 7 min read
RIP Passwords: Myki Wants To Alter The Way Access Is Managed In The Digital World
Startups

RIP Passwords: Myki Wants To Alter The Way Access Is Managed In The Digital World

Lebanon-based Myki is one such startup that is keen to further simplify the identity management process, condensing access into just a smartphone device.
Sindhu Hariharan | 11 min read
Flat6Labs Beirut Launches US$20 Million Early-Stage Fund
News and Trends

Flat6Labs Beirut Launches US$20 Million Early-Stage Fund

Flat6Labs Beirut has announced the launch of Lebanon Seed Fund (LSF)- which is consisted of a US$20 million early-stage fund with the aim of supporting 100 startups in the next five years.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read