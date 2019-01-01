There are no Videos in your queue.
Lebanon
Lebanon
Massaad Fares, Chairman of Legacy Central, and Wael El Zein, Chairman and General Manager of Lucid Investment Bank SAL, on how Legacy One, Lebanon's first real estate investment vehicle, turned a crisis into an opportunity
Lebanese startup Synkers aims to disrupt the education sector by introducing a personalized learning technology to enhance the academic performance of learners
Founded in 1998, Monty Mobile works closely with more than 700 mobile operators around the world to facilitate the international flow of data, voice, and SMS across global markets.
The Arab Startup Competition has become a platform for innovation from the Arab region.
The MIT Enterprise Forum's 12th edition of the Arab Startup Competition accepts team registrations until December 10, 2018.
TechCrunch, the global online publisher of technology news, is hosting its first ever startup competition for entrepreneurs across the MENA region.
Aiming to build positive entrepreneurial mindsets among its youth population, Lebanon has launched a national initiative called the Startup Scouts.
Flat6Labs Beirut's first seed program cycle supported a diverse group of entrepreneurs working on solutions across industries including hardware, fintech, edtech, adtech, hospitality, video production and enterprise solutions.
Hosting over 80 expert speakers from the MENA region and beyond, this year's ArabNet Beirut gets bigger featuring insights under four separate tracks.
Noticing a hurdle for carpool passengers crossing the Lebanon-Syria border, this duo launched LiBeiroot.
CEO and co-founder Audrey Nakad discusses the platform's mission of enhancing learning experiences using tech.
In the spirit of further fueling the growth of Lebanon's startup ecosystem, the UK Lebanon Tech Hub (UKLTH) launches The Nucleus, a venture building program.
The startup's technology generates heat maps that help track customer movements and trace their paths, and enables FOV (Field-of-View) tracking for best product placement decisions, besides providing in-store analytics.
Lebanon-based Myki is one such startup that is keen to further simplify the identity management process, condensing access into just a smartphone device.
Flat6Labs Beirut has announced the launch of Lebanon Seed Fund (LSF)- which is consisted of a US$20 million early-stage fund with the aim of supporting 100 startups in the next five years.
