Lebanon Rising

Dubai-Based E-Grocery App El Grocer Gets Ready To Scale On Crowd Power
Dubai-Based E-Grocery App El Grocer Gets Ready To Scale On Crowd Power

When the startup recently decided to raise funds to scale up further, el Grocer chose to step away from the venture capital route, and instead tried crowdfunding to help fuel its growth.
Sindhu Hariharan | 9 min read
Lebanon Startup Vision In Motion Provides Retailers As Much Customer Insights As An E-Commerce Site

Lebanon Startup Vision In Motion Provides Retailers As Much Customer Insights As An E-Commerce Site

The startup's technology generates heat maps that help track customer movements and trace their paths, and enables FOV (Field-of-View) tracking for best product placement decisions, besides providing in-store analytics.
Sindhu Hariharan | 7 min read