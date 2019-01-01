My Queue

Lecciones de franquicias

Franquicias

5 consejos para franquiciatarios del director de Subway

Héctor Huerta, director general de Subway en México, con siete años de experiencia como franquiciatario y un año al frente del restaurante, le comparte cinco consejos a los emprendedores que quieren adquirir una franquicia.
Beatriz Gaspar | 7 min read