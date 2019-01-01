There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Legacy
Success
The hardest thing for entrepreneurs isn't finding success -- it's holding on to it.
Do good and you will be remembered fondly.
How you will be remembered when you career is done is based entirely on who you help and what you build.
Counterintuitively, we've found that the best short-term strategy is a long-term one.
Is the legacy you're building the legacy you want to be remembered?
More From This Topic
Milestones
The company weathered economic crises and the Second World War, driven by the mission of making affordable mass-produced appliances.
CEOs
After stepping down as CEO in January, Ron Shaich looks back on what he wishes he'd done differently.
Innovation
Companies that succeed over the long haul continually seek innovative ways to deliver lasting value.
Legacy
Legacy isn't some far-off goal to achieve; you can cultivate your company's legacy starting right now.
Legacy
It's worth noting what you choose to celebrate as your big wins.
Steve Jobs
The Apple founder would have been 61 today.
Philanthropy
To maximize your startup's social impact, make sure it has a philanthropic vision from the start.
Legacy
Steps to leaving a legacy from a transformational leadership expert.
Legacy
What does it take to create a true legacy with your life? And how do you even decide what you want your legacy to be?
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?