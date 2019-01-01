My Queue

Legacy

How to Look Beyond Your First Venture to Create Sustainable Success
Success

How to Look Beyond Your First Venture to Create Sustainable Success

The hardest thing for entrepreneurs isn't finding success -- it's holding on to it.
Rashan Dixon | 4 min read
The Most Fulfilling Way to Enjoy Your Success Is to Create a Lasting Legacy

The Most Fulfilling Way to Enjoy Your Success Is to Create a Lasting Legacy

Do good and you will be remembered fondly.
Jon Schumacher | 4 min read
Leaving a Positive Leadership Legacy Is Really About Living Your Values Now

Leaving a Positive Leadership Legacy Is Really About Living Your Values Now

How you will be remembered when you career is done is based entirely on who you help and what you build.
Ric Kelly | 4 min read
5 Ways to Think Long-Term in a Short-Term Market

5 Ways to Think Long-Term in a Short-Term Market

Counterintuitively, we've found that the best short-term strategy is a long-term one.
Mark Miller and Lucas Conley | 6 min read
How (and Why) I Make Grown Men Cry

How (and Why) I Make Grown Men Cry

Is the legacy you're building the legacy you want to be remembered?
Lida Citroën | 5 min read

More From This Topic

The Amazing History of Panasonic, Which Was Founded 100 Years Ago by a 23-Year-Old
Milestones

The Amazing History of Panasonic, Which Was Founded 100 Years Ago by a 23-Year-Old

The company weathered economic crises and the Second World War, driven by the mission of making affordable mass-produced appliances.
Lydia Belanger | 6 min read
The Founder of Panera Bread: 'I Wish I'd Fired More People'
CEOs

The Founder of Panera Bread: 'I Wish I'd Fired More People'

After stepping down as CEO in January, Ron Shaich looks back on what he wishes he'd done differently.
Ron Shaich | 4 min read
Commitment to Innovation Is How Legacy Companies Stay Agile
Innovation

Commitment to Innovation Is How Legacy Companies Stay Agile

Companies that succeed over the long haul continually seek innovative ways to deliver lasting value.
Gary Beckstrand | 5 min read
10 Gary Vaynerchuk-Approved Success Strategies
Success Strategies

10 Gary Vaynerchuk-Approved Success Strategies

The VaynerMedia founder gets real about drive and ambition.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
3 Ways That Your Actions Today Will Shape Your Company's Legacy
Legacy

3 Ways That Your Actions Today Will Shape Your Company's Legacy

Legacy isn't some far-off goal to achieve; you can cultivate your company's legacy starting right now.
Sue Bingham | 7 min read
The Importance of Building Your Legacy
Legacy

The Importance of Building Your Legacy

It's worth noting what you choose to celebrate as your big wins.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
Happy Birthday, Steve Jobs! 4 Inspirational Lessons to Celebrate the Innovative CEO.
Steve Jobs

Happy Birthday, Steve Jobs! 4 Inspirational Lessons to Celebrate the Innovative CEO.

The Apple founder would have been 61 today.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Don't Wait to Determine Your Legacy: 4 Steps to Start Today
Philanthropy

Don't Wait to Determine Your Legacy: 4 Steps to Start Today

To maximize your startup's social impact, make sure it has a philanthropic vision from the start.
David Goldberg | 6 min read
Want to Have True Impact as an Entrepreneur? Master These 6 Things.
Legacy

Want to Have True Impact as an Entrepreneur? Master These 6 Things.

Steps to leaving a legacy from a transformational leadership expert.
The Oracles | 5 min read
What Is Your Legacy?
Legacy

What Is Your Legacy?

What does it take to create a true legacy with your life? And how do you even decide what you want your legacy to be?
Lewis Howes | 1 min read