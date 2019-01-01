My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

legacy business

The Man of Steel says the Best Way to Run a Company is to Take Minimum Borrowing
legacy business

The Man of Steel says the Best Way to Run a Company is to Take Minimum Borrowing

Naveen Jindal, who grew JSPL from a small company to a conglomerate, advises against getting overambitious with loans
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Weaving India's Traditional Sarees Since 1911

Weaving India's Traditional Sarees Since 1911

In 1980, Nalli became the first textile retailer to use barcodes and computerized billing systems. This revolutionary move paved way for ease of doing business and for serving the customers better
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
This 20-year Old Watch Brand Thinks No Platform Helps Sells Watches Better than Google

This 20-year Old Watch Brand Thinks No Platform Helps Sells Watches Better than Google

The company's second-generation entrepreneur Hamza Patel spoke to Entrepreneur India about the changing ecosystem, how the group is evolving and why the company is ahead of its peers
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Spearheading India's Jewellery Saga, Keeping the Cultural Value Intact

Spearheading India's Jewellery Saga, Keeping the Cultural Value Intact

How this entrepreneur transformed India's leading jewellery brand from an old school business to a professionally run corporate entity with global ambitions
Aastha Singal | 5 min read
Riding the Wave of Spirituality

Riding the Wave of Spirituality

With the legacy of over 70 years, Arjun Ranga is sustaining Cycle Pure Agarbathies' market leadership with a visionary approach
Aastha Singal | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Jewellery Brands Make Their way Past a Century
jewellery

Jewellery Brands Make Their way Past a Century

Have a look at these entrepreneurs who survived in the jewellery industry over these years
Prerna Singh | 5 min read
How India's Top Corporates are Riding Down the Memory Lane for Business
Legacy

How India's Top Corporates are Riding Down the Memory Lane for Business

About 70 per cent of the rural market uses bicycles as an affordable mode of commute
Sugandh Bahl | 6 min read
From Selling Gems to Queens To Building Palaces, This Scion is Taking The Family Legacy Ahead
legacy business

From Selling Gems to Queens To Building Palaces, This Scion is Taking The Family Legacy Ahead

Born with a 165-year old jewelled inheritance, Siddharth Kasliwal has given a modern twist to hotels with 28Kothi in the land of Maharajas
Sanchita Dash | 6 min read
How This Third Generation Entrepreneur Branched Out Staying Committed to His Roots
legacy business

How This Third Generation Entrepreneur Branched Out Staying Committed to His Roots

Apeejay Group continues to touch the lives of people through brands in hotels, FMCG, F&B and book retail
Baishali Mukherjee | 7 min read
How These Legacy Stationary Brands are Penning an Everlasting Chronicle
legacy business

How These Legacy Stationary Brands are Penning an Everlasting Chronicle

This market, which is a close to INR 20,000 crore industry and growing at a CAGR of 15 per cent plus, is highly competitive in nature and dominated by a few leading players
Sugandh Bahl | 6 min read
How this Second-gen Entrepreneur is Cementing the Future of His Legacy Business
legacy business

How this Second-gen Entrepreneur is Cementing the Future of His Legacy Business

He, along with his brother, brought in the SAP system in place of the ERP system to reduce human efforts
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read