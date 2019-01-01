There are no Videos in your queue.
Legal Advice
How to find a lawyer who will focus more on moving your business forward and less on billable hours.
These startups make it less complicated -- and often cheaper -- to sort out your legal troubles.
A longtime franchisee lawyer explains how franchisees can best protect their business interests.
If your great idea solves problems, the rest is mostly filling out forms online. You can knock it out in a few days.
Five ways to better manage your legal counsel.
Fraud
Cyber-crooks skillfully launder money through unwitting legitimate online storefronts, creating major legal liabilities for careless entrepreneurs.
Bankruptcy
Follow these seven tips to survive bankruptcy.
Legal Advice
An intellectual property lawyer breaks down why you should think twice before using the annual tournament in your marketing or promotions.
Election 2016
Do employees have an absolute right to discuss the election where you work?
Contracts
Among the lesser known discoveries during the early days at Google was the realization that business could grow faster if customers didn't have to spend weeks studying an unduly complicated contract.
Legal Advice
The big lesson we learned: Break up your projects, to minimize the pain should one of them get sued.
Legal Advice
Sound legal advice is essential, especially when you're just starting out.
Legal Issues
Avoiding lawsuits isn't as thrilling as winning litigation but it's far less expensive.
Legal Advice
'Too old'? 'Too religious'? 'Too gay'? These discussions are absolute no-nos.
