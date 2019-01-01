My Queue

Legal Advice

What Franchises Should Look for in a Law Firm

How to find a lawyer who will focus more on moving your business forward and less on billable hours.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Meet the Real Justice League: 10 Entrepreneurs Helping Average People Navigate the Legal System

These startups make it less complicated -- and often cheaper -- to sort out your legal troubles.
Jonathan Marciano | 5 min read
5 Ways Franchisees Can Protect Their Business Interests

A longtime franchisee lawyer explains how franchisees can best protect their business interests.
Lissa Harris | 4 min read
You Really Could Have a Legitimate Business in a Week

If your great idea solves problems, the rest is mostly filling out forms online. You can knock it out in a few days.
Derek Miller | 7 min read
Managing Your Lawyers as Your Startup Grows

Five ways to better manage your legal counsel.
Miriam Rivera | 6 min read

Online Criminals Are Tricking Entrepreneurs Into Doing Their Dirty Work
Online Criminals Are Tricking Entrepreneurs Into Doing Their Dirty Work

Cyber-crooks skillfully launder money through unwitting legitimate online storefronts, creating major legal liabilities for careless entrepreneurs.
Ron Teicher | 5 min read
Bankruptcy

I Filed for Bankruptcy at Age 21 -- Here's What I Learned

Follow these seven tips to survive bankruptcy.
Omar Spahi | 6 min read
Legal Advice

Planning a 'March Madness' Promotion for Your Business? Beware the NCAA's Wrath.

An intellectual property lawyer breaks down why you should think twice before using the annual tournament in your marketing or promotions.
Christina D. Frangiosa | 5 min read
Entrepreneur Network

4 Tips for Protecting the Corporate Veil

Here's how to keep your business out of legal trouble.
Mark J. Kohler | 2 min read
Election 2016

Election Stress in Your Office? 8 Answers to Employers' Most Important Questions

Do employees have an absolute right to discuss the election where you work?
Jonathan Segal | 4 min read
Contracts

This Is How Your Super-Detailed Sales Contract Is Slowing Down Your Revenue

Among the lesser known discoveries during the early days at Google was the realization that business could grow faster if customers didn't have to spend weeks studying an unduly complicated contract.
Jeff Harbach | 1 min read
Legal Advice

How We Survived Getting Sued in Our First Year of Business

The big lesson we learned: Break up your projects, to minimize the pain should one of them get sued.
Leo Welder | 8 min read
Legal Advice

4 Answers You Need Before Hiring Corporate Counsel for Your Company

Sound legal advice is essential, especially when you're just starting out.
Ryan Howard | 3 min read
Legal Issues

4 Potential Lawsuits to Watch Out for in Small Business

Avoiding lawsuits isn't as thrilling as winning litigation but it's far less expensive.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
Legal Advice

Leaders Need These 8 Guardrails for Dealing With Workplace Political Discussions

'Too old'? 'Too religious'? 'Too gay'? These discussions are absolute no-nos.
Jonathan Segal | 4 min read