Legal Advice Videos

Protect your assets and safeguard your family's future with three documents that detail what will happen when you're unable to make decisions later.
You're not pushing a product -- you're changing minds.
Attorney Nina Kaufman explains why mixing your money can lead to legal issues.
Attorney Nina Kaufman on why a written agreement can be a critical asset for keeping partners accountable.
Attorney Nina Kaufman on when entrepreneurs should steer clear of this business entity.
Attorney Nina Kaufman on establishing a new name under which your company can do business.
Attorney Nina Kaufman explains the legal precautions business owners need to take.
Attorney Nina Kaufman outlines what's needed before you begin working with a client.
Attorney Nina Kaufman offers advice on collecting payments from customers in a timely and efficient way.
Attorney Nina Kaufman on why the days of 'doing business on a handshake' are over.
Attorney Nina Kaufman explains how an exit strategy can be useful if unexpected situations arise.
Attorney Nina Kaufman on when it makes sense to incorporate your startup company.
Attorney Nina Kaufman on making sure you and your partners have what it takes to start a successful business together.
