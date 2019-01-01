Legal Advice Videos

My Queue

An Emergency Safety Valve: The Case for Entrepreneurial Estate Planning
An Emergency Safety Valve: The Case for Entrepreneurial Estate Planning

Protect your assets and safeguard your family's future with three documents that detail what will happen when you're unable to make decisions later.
Ellie Martin | 5 min read
4 Sales Mantras to Memorize and Why They Work

4 Sales Mantras to Memorize and Why They Work

You're not pushing a product -- you're changing minds.
Joe Robinson | 2 min read
WATCH: Björk's New Music Video Is a Dazzling Harbinger of VR Technology

WATCH: Björk's New Music Video Is a Dazzling Harbinger of VR Technology

For a truly stunning experience, check it out on a mobile device.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read
Why Business and Personal Funds Should Be Separate

Why Business and Personal Funds Should Be Separate

Attorney Nina Kaufman explains why mixing your money can lead to legal issues.
Nina Kaufman
How Not to Get Burned When a Partnership Goes Bad

How Not to Get Burned When a Partnership Goes Bad

Attorney Nina Kaufman on why a written agreement can be a critical asset for keeping partners accountable.
Nina Kaufman

More From This Topic

3 Reasons Sole Proprietorship Might Not Be Right for You
3 Reasons Sole Proprietorship Might Not Be Right for You

Attorney Nina Kaufman on when entrepreneurs should steer clear of this business entity.
Nina Kaufman
Legal Tips for Setting Up a 'DBA'
Legal Tips for Setting Up a 'DBA'

Attorney Nina Kaufman on establishing a new name under which your company can do business.
Nina Kaufman
What You Need to Know Before Taking on Investors
What You Need to Know Before Taking on Investors

Attorney Nina Kaufman explains the legal precautions business owners need to take.
Nina Kaufman
3 Critical Elements of Client Agreements
3 Critical Elements of Client Agreements

Attorney Nina Kaufman outlines what's needed before you begin working with a client.
Nina Kaufman
3 Steps to Avoiding Late Payments
3 Steps to Avoiding Late Payments

Attorney Nina Kaufman offers advice on collecting payments from customers in a timely and efficient way.
Nina Kaufman
Why Written Agreements Are Critical for Doing Business
Why Written Agreements Are Critical for Doing Business

Attorney Nina Kaufman on why the days of 'doing business on a handshake' are over.
Nina Kaufman
3 Reasons to Consider a Legal Exit Strategy
3 Reasons to Consider a Legal Exit Strategy

Attorney Nina Kaufman explains how an exit strategy can be useful if unexpected situations arise.
Nina Kaufman | 3 min read
3 Reasons to Incorporate Your Business
3 Reasons to Incorporate Your Business

Attorney Nina Kaufman on when it makes sense to incorporate your startup company.
Nina Kaufman
How to Know If a Business Partner is Right for You
How to Know If a Business Partner is Right for You

Attorney Nina Kaufman on making sure you and your partners have what it takes to start a successful business together.
Nina Kaufman
When to Take Legal Action Over Late-Paying Customers
When to Take Legal Action Over Late-Paying Customers

Consider these three issues before suing a client over unpaid fees.
Nina Kaufman | 3 min read