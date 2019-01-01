There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Legal Forms
Legal
With this streamlined app, you won't have to worry about expensive fees and complicated legal jargon in order to craft a binding will that will benefit your loved ones.
Before you add 'amateur attorney' to your job description, it's important to take a step back and consider if a DIY legal approach is really best for your business.
As a freight broker, you'll need to understand the paperwork that comes with the profession. Here's what you need to know.
Entrepreneurs are not paperwork-sorts of people but some things just have to be written down and signed.
Often entrepreneurs try to cut corners to save costs. But doing so with your legal documents, may end up costing you more down the road.
More From This Topic
Growth Strategies
It can take hours, and hundreds of dollars in added fees, to try to figure out why your company has been placed in bad standing by the state. Here's how to avoid that.
Growth Strategies
If you fail to implement a formal agreement, there can be costly consequences in the end. Be sure to put it in writing and save the hassle down the road.
Technology
For forms and quick answers to burning legal questions, Rocket Lawyer is a good resource. But you might want to skip the professional package -- and the service fees.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?