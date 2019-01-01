My Queue

Legal Forms

Legal

With this streamlined app, you won't have to worry about expensive fees and complicated legal jargon in order to craft a binding will that will benefit your loved ones.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
Before You Use DIY Legal Sites, Consider These Risks

Before you add 'amateur attorney' to your job description, it's important to take a step back and consider if a DIY legal approach is really best for your business.
Autumn Gentry and Keith Dennen | 4 min read
Contracts 101: The Critical Paperwork You'll Use as a Freight Broker

As a freight broker, you'll need to understand the paperwork that comes with the profession. Here's what you need to know.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
The 10 Key Legal Documents for Your Business

Entrepreneurs are not paperwork-sorts of people but some things just have to be written down and signed.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
The Biggest Legal Mistake Entrepreneurs Make

Often entrepreneurs try to cut corners to save costs. But doing so with your legal documents, may end up costing you more down the road.
Basha Frost Rubin and Mirra Levitt | 3 min read

Are You Putting Your Company's Good Standing At Risk?
Growth Strategies

It can take hours, and hundreds of dollars in added fees, to try to figure out why your company has been placed in bad standing by the state. Here's how to avoid that.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
3 Agreement Types Every Entrepreneur Needs
Growth Strategies

If you fail to implement a formal agreement, there can be costly consequences in the end. Be sure to put it in writing and save the hassle down the road.
Chas Rampenthal | 4 min read
Rocket Lawyer: Cutting Out Small Business Attorneys' Fees
Technology

For forms and quick answers to burning legal questions, Rocket Lawyer is a good resource. But you might want to skip the professional package -- and the service fees.
Jonathan Blum