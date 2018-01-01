Legal Issues
Legal Issues
In Some States, Medical Marijuana Users Must Choose Between Ganja or a Gun
The Federal Government says gun owners can't use marijuana. States believe otherwise. Legal chaos ensues.
More From This Topic
Legal Issues
Will the DEA Reclassify CBD?
The agency takes another look at cannabidiols.
Cannabis
Luxury 'Bong' Maker Faces Unique Trademark Infringement Dilemma
How do you argue those counterfeit water pipes are illegal under trademark law when the original is illegal under federal criminal law?
Marijuana
9 Business Ideas for People Looking to Cash in on the Marijuana Boom
Want to get in on the green rush but don't want to grow or sell pot? Here's a list of promising ancillary cannabis businesses to start.
Starting a Business
Green Pharma
Medical marijuana is legal in 18 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. But entering the business can be tricky, since it's still a federal crime to grow, sell or possess marijuana.