Challenges and Controversy Swirl Around Marijuana Social Equity Programs in California
social justice

social justice

Challenges and Controversy Swirl Around Marijuana Social Equity Programs in California

Well-intentioned programs to help communities hard hit by decades of zealous policing are underfunded and, so far, ineffective.
Celene Adams | 6 min read
Hemp Clears Legislative Hurdle and Is Poised to Be Legalized
hemp

hemp

Hemp Clears Legislative Hurdle and Is Poised to Be Legalized

Hemp was a major commodity product for centuries. Now, after decades of prohibition, it looks like it will be again.
Peter Page | 3 min read
New Jersey Takes a Big, and Long Awaited, Step Toward Full Legalization
Legal Marijuana

Legal Marijuana

New Jersey Takes a Big, and Long Awaited, Step Toward Full Legalization

There are few active opponents but many key legalization advocates see shortcomings in the legislation.
Peter Page | 4 min read
Facebook Now Allows Marijuana Businesses to Appear in Searches
Facebook

Facebook

Facebook Now Allows Marijuana Businesses to Appear in Searches

Facebook's zeal for banning marijuana often made it impossible to find even regulatory agencies and advocacy groups.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
A Doctor in the House Is a Powerful Way to Make Your Cannabis Startup Stand Out
Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana

A Doctor in the House Is a Powerful Way to Make Your Cannabis Startup Stand Out

Adding a medical expert to your team gives your company credibility and potential dollars.
Mary Clifton, MD | 4 min read
State Regulators Consider Better Ways to Determine Who Controls Cannabis Business
Cannabis

Cannabis

State Regulators Consider Better Ways to Determine Who Controls Cannabis Business

More flexibility is needed when assessing whether leases and lending and brand licensing agreements create a controlling interest
Jon Baumunk | 5 min read
Marijuana in Maine: Slow Motion Crawl Toward Adult-Use Sales
Legal Marijuana

Legal Marijuana

Marijuana in Maine: Slow Motion Crawl Toward Adult-Use Sales

An obstructionist governor has drastically slowed the already complicated process of creating a regulatory structure from scratch.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
Adults In Massachusetts Can Legally Buy Marijuana Starting Today
Legal Marijuana

Legal Marijuana

Adults In Massachusetts Can Legally Buy Marijuana Starting Today

It's been a long wait but Massachusetts is now the first eastern state to allow recreational sales.
Peter Page | 3 min read
Pro-Marijuana Candidates Were Big Midterm Winners but Now They Need to be Prodded
Legal Marijuana

Legal Marijuana

Pro-Marijuana Candidates Were Big Midterm Winners but Now They Need to be Prodded

Many new office holders support legal marijuana but few made it their highest priority.
Peter Page | 6 min read
Cannabis Edibles Market Set to Quadruple in U.S., Canada to $4B
Edibles

Edibles

Cannabis Edibles Market Set to Quadruple in U.S., Canada to $4B

A new report sees the market for edibles growing from about $1B to $4B by 2022, apparently at the cost of smoked marijuana.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
