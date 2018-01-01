Legal Marijuana
Legal Marijuana
11 Facts Cannabis Entrepreneurs Should Know About the Black Market
The marijuana black market that has been huge for decades and is still far larger the legal market.
More From This Topic
social justice
Challenges and Controversy Swirl Around Marijuana Social Equity Programs in California
Well-intentioned programs to help communities hard hit by decades of zealous policing are underfunded and, so far, ineffective.
hemp
Hemp Clears Legislative Hurdle and Is Poised to Be Legalized
Hemp was a major commodity product for centuries. Now, after decades of prohibition, it looks like it will be again.
Legal Marijuana
New Jersey Takes a Big, and Long Awaited, Step Toward Full Legalization
There are few active opponents but many key legalization advocates see shortcomings in the legislation.
Facebook Now Allows Marijuana Businesses to Appear in Searches
Facebook's zeal for banning marijuana often made it impossible to find even regulatory agencies and advocacy groups.
Medical Marijuana
A Doctor in the House Is a Powerful Way to Make Your Cannabis Startup Stand Out
Adding a medical expert to your team gives your company credibility and potential dollars.
Cannabis
State Regulators Consider Better Ways to Determine Who Controls Cannabis Business
More flexibility is needed when assessing whether leases and lending and brand licensing agreements create a controlling interest
Legal Marijuana
Marijuana in Maine: Slow Motion Crawl Toward Adult-Use Sales
An obstructionist governor has drastically slowed the already complicated process of creating a regulatory structure from scratch.
Legal Marijuana
Adults In Massachusetts Can Legally Buy Marijuana Starting Today
It's been a long wait but Massachusetts is now the first eastern state to allow recreational sales.
Legal Marijuana
Pro-Marijuana Candidates Were Big Midterm Winners but Now They Need to be Prodded
Many new office holders support legal marijuana but few made it their highest priority.
Edibles
Cannabis Edibles Market Set to Quadruple in U.S., Canada to $4B
A new report sees the market for edibles growing from about $1B to $4B by 2022, apparently at the cost of smoked marijuana.