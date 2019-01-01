My Queue

Indian Legal Industry at the Cusp of Transformation
A number of dynamic platforms are offering custom-designed services to both lawyers and general clients through websites and mobile apps
Shant Berwal | 5 min read
Legal Tech - Taking Law Into Their Own Hands, For Good

Legal technology – the new kid on the 'Internet' block is here for some respite from the latter part.
Sandeep Soni | 10 min read