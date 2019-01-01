There are no Videos in your queue.
Legal Tools
Legal
Before you add 'amateur attorney' to your job description, it's important to take a step back and consider if a DIY legal approach is really best for your business.
Got a parking ticket? This new app disputes your tickets so you don't have to.
New York court ruling muddies the waters surrounding what employers can and cannot demand of their employees' social media activities.
For forms and quick answers to burning legal questions, Rocket Lawyer is a good resource. But you might want to skip the professional package -- and the service fees.
