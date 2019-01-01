Legal Tools

My Queue

Before You Use DIY Legal Sites, Consider These Risks
Legal

Before you add 'amateur attorney' to your job description, it's important to take a step back and consider if a DIY legal approach is really best for your business.
Autumn Gentry and Keith Dennen | 4 min read
This App Wants to Help Get Rid of Your Parking Tickets

Got a parking ticket? This new app disputes your tickets so you don't have to.
Emily Price | 3 min read
Employees' Facebook Pages Are Private, Until They're Not

New York court ruling muddies the waters surrounding what employers can and cannot demand of their employees' social media activities.
Mikal E. Belicove
Rocket Lawyer: Cutting Out Small Business Attorneys' Fees

For forms and quick answers to burning legal questions, Rocket Lawyer is a good resource. But you might want to skip the professional package -- and the service fees.
Jonathan Blum