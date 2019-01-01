My Queue

EBay Takes Amazon to Court! 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Google Gets a Record Fine and Chance the Rapper Now Owns a News Site! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
4 Lessons From LEGO's Mastery of the Old and the New

If you build your brand's legacy with the same excitement you get when presented with a simple set of LEGO bricks, you'll be celebrating success for decades to come.
Joey Coleman | 6 min read
Elon Musk Jokes Tesla Is Bankrupt, and Other Great April Fool's Day Pranks

Brands didn't hold back this year, mocking themselves a little and their competitors a lot.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
Elon Musk Says He'll Sell Lego-Like Bricks Made of Tunnel Rock

The Boring Company finds something profitable to do with all that waste rock from digging tunnels.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read

Lego Creates a Safe Social Network for Kids
The mobile app includes building challenges, artistic activities and quizzes.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
Holy Bricks! Chevy Builds Life-Sized Lego Batmobile.
Forget about self-driving cars, here's a one-of-a-kind car you don't want to miss.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
Lego's New Robotics Set Will Teach Your Child How to Code
The new set lets children build a cat, guitar and even a Lego 3-D printer. Well, sort of.
Will Greenwald | 3 min read
Lego Replaces Long-Time CEO With Company's First Foreign Boss
Briton Bali Padda, currently chief operations officer, will replace Jorgen Vig Knudstorp, who was the first chief executive from outside the Kristiansen clan, Denmark's richest family.
Reuters | 2 min read
Ohio Woman Leaves a Career on Campus to Make Learning Fun With Legos at Snapology
Gina Cuffari uses building blocks to provide local kids with a holistic and entertaining after-school educational experience.
Erin Schultz | 6 min read
This Lego Franchise Snaps Together a Winning Retail Formula
Bricks & Minifigs isn't playing around at the franchise game.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 3 min read
'Candy Crush: The Movie' Isn't Real, But These 7 Game-Inspired Flicks Are
On 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert,' the host and actor Liam Neeson starred in a Candy Crush movie parody, but the idea of making blockbusters out of classic games is not such an outlandish one.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Lego Is the Latest Toymaker Vying for a Piece of This $4 Billion Market
Toys-to-life is a concept that combines gaming with the physical toys, and it is a genre that is worth $4 billion in the toy industry.
Karma Allen | 7 min read
Franchises That Didn't Exist Three Years Ago
Check out the newest kids on the franchise block.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 12 min read
Franchises You Can Start for Less Than $50,000 (Infographic)
These business range from dog training to event planning and more.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 7 min read