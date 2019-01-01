My Queue

leisure

Science Says Healthy Scheduling Habits Make People Happier
Schedules

Scheduling work makes you more productive but scheduling leisure makes it way too much like work to be enjoyed.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Your Career Is a Supplement to Your Life, Not the Defining Factor

You're a hard-driving entrepreneur. But what should you do now if your work life has turned into your whole life?
Bobbie Laporte | 4 min read
This Is What Robots Will Be Doing in 2025

While there's opinions differ over whether the net effect will be positive or negative, most respondents agree that artificial intelligence's impact on the future of work will be significant.
Laura Entis | 8 min read
Your Personal Brand Lives at Night, Too

Here are four questions to think about as you consider how your social life affects your work persona.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
How to Grow Your Career with Booze, Vacations and Fine Restaurants

Professional development in not all work and, in fact, is more easily afforded when it is also play.
Eddy Ricci | 3 min read