Lending

Bracing for the Next Small Business Credit Crunch
Finance

Bracing for the Next Small Business Credit Crunch

When it happens, be ready for a painful and significant slowdown in small business financing.
Eyal Lifshitz | 5 min read
Does It Really Need to Be This Hard to Get a Business Loan?

Does It Really Need to Be This Hard to Get a Business Loan?

Your time in business, revenue and credit scores are usually among the three areas that will ultimately decide everything.
Levi King | 5 min read
What to Do When You Lend Family Money But They Can't Pay You Back

What to Do When You Lend Family Money But They Can't Pay You Back

Jeff Rose discusses some of his experiences lending money to friends and family.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
How Fintech Advances Are Creating New Opportunities for Micro-Businesses

How Fintech Advances Are Creating New Opportunities for Micro-Businesses

Fintech companies are filling in the gaps in SMB finance that the banks left wide open.
Peter Daisyme | 6 min read
9 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Get Started Making Money in a Hurry

9 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Get Started Making Money in a Hurry

A few different enterprises that each make some money can add up to you making a lot of money.
Murray Newlands | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Why the Big Data Swamp Needs to Be Purified to Usher in a Revolution in Lending
Big Data

Why the Big Data Swamp Needs to Be Purified to Usher in a Revolution in Lending

When used by commercial lenders, a data swamp can prove to be damaging to entrepreneurs and small-business owners.
Michael Carter | 5 min read
4 Reasons Online Lenders Are Innovating With Purchasing Cards
Finance

4 Reasons Online Lenders Are Innovating With Purchasing Cards

Lenders want plastic more than ever.
Candace Sjogren | 6 min read
Have You Fallen Victim to the Small Business Credit Conundrum?
Small Business Credit

Have You Fallen Victim to the Small Business Credit Conundrum?

The idea of complete separation between business and personal credit is, sadly, an illusion.
Eyal Shinar | 5 min read
How Big Data's Use in Commercial Lending Can Level the Playing Field for Entrepreneurs
Loans

How Big Data's Use in Commercial Lending Can Level the Playing Field for Entrepreneurs

To benefit both the borrower and the lender, we must improve transparency and the loan process to protect and ascertain the true value of small businesses.
Michael Carter | 4 min read
How to Take an Accelerated Approach to Goal Setting
Goals

How to Take an Accelerated Approach to Goal Setting

Real-estate investors and Entrepreneur Network partners Chris Haddon and Jason Balin outline their own rules for setting goals.
Chris Haddon and Jason Balin | 2 min read
This Money Issue Haunts Entrepreneurs and Could Put You Out of Business
Credit

This Money Issue Haunts Entrepreneurs and Could Put You Out of Business

A startup founder has made it his mission to help others navigate the often confusing realm of loans and debt.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
3 Strategies for Getting Into Lending Shape
Financing

3 Strategies for Getting Into Lending Shape

Convincing a lender of your need and viability as a business can often be the biggest hurdle.
Brock Blake | 6 min read
Entrepreneur Media's President on Entrepreneur Lending Launch
Entrepreneur Media Inc.

Entrepreneur Media's President on Entrepreneur Lending Launch

This program from Entrepreneur Media's business side is designed to eliminate a common business roadblock.
Ryan Shea | 3 min read
'Trust But Verify' Is How to Fight Back Against Employee Theft and Fraud
Lending

'Trust But Verify' Is How to Fight Back Against Employee Theft and Fraud

The people you can trust handling money are the ones who don't bristle at reasonable internal financial controls.
Daniel DeMeo | 5 min read
How 2 Brothers Revived Their Family's Tennessee Whiskey Distillery
Whiskey

How 2 Brothers Revived Their Family's Tennessee Whiskey Distillery

Andy and Charlie Nelson were just out of college, with no experience or money, when they discovered the ruins of their great-great-great grandfather's whiskey distillery, Nelson's Green Brier.
Catherine Clifford | 11 min read