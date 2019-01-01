My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

lending platform

Here is Why this NBFC Went Through a Rebranding Process
NBFC

Here is Why this NBFC Went Through a Rebranding Process

Unimoni was earlier known as the UAE Exchange
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Are Digital Platforms Transforming Lending Decisions?

Are Digital Platforms Transforming Lending Decisions?

There is a snowball effect going on and these innovations are driving further innovations in the fintech space
Srinivas Nidumolu | 4 min read
From Technology to Digitalisation, How will Indian BFSI Sector Perform in 2018?

From Technology to Digitalisation, How will Indian BFSI Sector Perform in 2018?

'Consolidation of fintechs will be a high probable event in 2018'
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Fintechs Have A Great Opportunity In Factoring, Says This Banker

Fintechs Have A Great Opportunity In Factoring, Says This Banker

"If entrepreneurs can manage to combine the financing option with technology and internet, a lot can happen"
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Here's What Entrepreneurs Expect from RBI Guidelines for P2P Lending Platforms

Here's What Entrepreneurs Expect from RBI Guidelines for P2P Lending Platforms

Some entrepreneurs think it will provide legal sanctity to P2P lending platforms
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read

More From This Topic

#4 Ways Auto-finance Start-ups are Making a Fortune in India
Automobile

#4 Ways Auto-finance Start-ups are Making a Fortune in India

Alternative lending platforms are offering loans to individuals and fleet owners
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Fintech Making a Killing with These Top #5 Investments in First Half of 2017
FinTech

Fintech Making a Killing with These Top #5 Investments in First Half of 2017

With demonetization, the alternative lending platforms got a great boost and lending in the SME sector got an all-time high
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
This P2P Lending Platform Has Disbursed Loans Worth INR 68 crore In 3 Years
P2P

This P2P Lending Platform Has Disbursed Loans Worth INR 68 crore In 3 Years

The instant lender promises no human intervention and is based completely on technology
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read