There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
lending platform
NBFC
Unimoni was earlier known as the UAE Exchange
There is a snowball effect going on and these innovations are driving further innovations in the fintech space
'Consolidation of fintechs will be a high probable event in 2018'
"If entrepreneurs can manage to combine the financing option with technology and internet, a lot can happen"
Some entrepreneurs think it will provide legal sanctity to P2P lending platforms
More From This Topic
Automobile
Alternative lending platforms are offering loans to individuals and fleet owners
FinTech
With demonetization, the alternative lending platforms got a great boost and lending in the SME sector got an all-time high
P2P
The instant lender promises no human intervention and is based completely on technology
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?