My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

lending space

P2P Lending And Uberization Of Financial Services In India
P2P

P2P Lending And Uberization Of Financial Services In India

Barriers in lending money have been broken as the most important aspect of lending is the access to financial data
Rajat Gandhi | 4 min read