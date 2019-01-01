My Queue

Lenovo

Technology

Developed by Google, Project Tango is a technology that gives smartphones and tablets the ability to "see" the same way humans can.
Don Reisinger | 3 min read
Apple Overtakes Samsung as the World's No. 1 Smartphone Seller

The Cupertino, Calif. tech titan has stolen the South Korean electronic giant's thunder in the smartphone sales war for the first time since 2011. But upstart Xiaomi might have the most to boast about.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
U.S. Government Urges Lenovo Customers to Remove 'Superfish' Software

The software is said to make users vulnerable to a type of cyberattack known as SSL spoofing.
Reuters | 1 min read
Your Shiny New Lenovo Laptop Might Be Vulnerable to Hacking

Experts say the world's largest PC maker pre-installed a virus-like software on laptops that makes the devices more vulnerable to cyberattacks.
Reuters | 2 min read
Lenovo Officially Closes $2.91 Billion Acquisition of Motorola Unit From Google

Deal paves the way for a fresh assault on the U.S. smartphone market.
Reuters | 1 min read

Google Sells Motorola at a Major Loss, But Keeps What It Really Wanted All Along
Technology

For the search giant, the sale of its smartphone-making division to Lenovo comes with good news as well as some bad news.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
IBM to Sell Server Business to China-Based Lenovo for $2.3 Billion
Technology

The deal is expected to be the largest merger in Chinese history.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
Ashton Kutcher's Latest Role: Lenovo Product Engineer
Technology

The highest-paid actor on television has signed on to develop and market Lenovo's Yoga line of tablets.
Lyneka Little | 2 min read