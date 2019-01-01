There are no Videos in your queue.
Developed by Google, Project Tango is a technology that gives smartphones and tablets the ability to "see" the same way humans can.
The Cupertino, Calif. tech titan has stolen the South Korean electronic giant's thunder in the smartphone sales war for the first time since 2011. But upstart Xiaomi might have the most to boast about.
The software is said to make users vulnerable to a type of cyberattack known as SSL spoofing.
Experts say the world's largest PC maker pre-installed a virus-like software on laptops that makes the devices more vulnerable to cyberattacks.
Deal paves the way for a fresh assault on the U.S. smartphone market.
For the search giant, the sale of its smartphone-making division to Lenovo comes with good news as well as some bad news.
The deal is expected to be the largest merger in Chinese history.
The highest-paid actor on television has signed on to develop and market Lenovo's Yoga line of tablets.
