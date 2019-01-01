My Queue

Ley de pago a 30 días

Guía rápida para entender la 'Ley de pago a 30 días' y en qué te beneficia
Cobranza

Seguramente te ha pasado: un cliente no te ha pagado desde hace meses, mientras que un proveedor te cobra una deuda que tienes de apenas semanas. Mientras tanto, tu negocio se ahoga.
María Luisa Aguilar | 6 min read