LGBT
Accelerators
StartOut Growth Lab is billed as the first standalone, brick-and-mortar accelerator focusing entirely on LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs.
Though the LGBTQ+ community has gained rights and recognition, the battle for equality is still far from over.
The silver lining is that a more diverse event attracts a more diverse attendee base. And more diversity often breeds success.
Beyond being great for people, having a workplace that values all people is also good for business.
For these companies, commemorating Pride is about more than sporting rainbow colors.
More From This Topic
LGBT
Most LGBT workers remain closeted at work, but they can be more productive if they're not.
Fighting Inequality
When it comes to the workplace, women and the LGBT community are looking up at the same glass ceiling.
LGBT
Marriage, taxes, and estate-planning have become easier. But equality may still be blamed for the income gap and financial stress.
Social Media
Luke Skywalker channels Yoda in a gender politics message that is warmer and fuzzier than an Ewok dance party.
Workplace Diversity
The greatest satisfaction for those who have broken business barriers is the pathways they have opened for those who follow.
Politics
Taking a stance is a calculated risk, but one you might have to take if you are to remain relevant.
Target
The retailer says that it stands for inclusivity and equality.
Laws
'The business community, by and large, has consistently communicated to lawmakers at every level that such laws are bad for our employees and bad for business.'
PayPal
'The new law perpetuates discrimination and it violates the values and principles that are at the core of PayPal's mission and culture,' CEO says.
Second Acts
The Tie Bar founder Greg Shugar is hoping to strike lightning twice with his latest upstart, Thread Experiment.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
