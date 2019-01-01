My Queue

LGBT

The Story Behind the Nation's First Standalone LGBTQ+ Accelerator, Which Graduates Its 20th Startup Today
Accelerators

StartOut Growth Lab is billed as the first standalone, brick-and-mortar accelerator focusing entirely on LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
Promoting Inclusivity Beyond Pride Month: Why We Should Support the LGBTQ+ Community Year-Round

Though the LGBTQ+ community has gained rights and recognition, the battle for equality is still far from over.
Khalida Ali | 7 min read
The 3 Keys to Hosting, Diversity-Wise, a More Inclusive Event

The silver lining is that a more diverse event attracts a more diverse attendee base. And more diversity often breeds success.
Ruth Buder | 5 min read
How to Create a More Inclusive Workplace

Beyond being great for people, having a workplace that values all people is also good for business.
Vivian Maza | 5 min read
How 10 Brands, Including Apple and Facebook, Celebrated Pride 2017

For these companies, commemorating Pride is about more than sporting rainbow colors.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read

More From This Topic

3 Ways to Foster an LGBT-Friendly Workplace
LGBT

Most LGBT workers remain closeted at work, but they can be more productive if they're not.
Charles Donnell | 5 min read
Women and the LGBT Community Are Natural Allies
Fighting Inequality

When it comes to the workplace, women and the LGBT community are looking up at the same glass ceiling.
Nithya Das | 5 min read
The Evolving LGBT Financial Experience: 5 Research Insights
LGBT

Marriage, taxes, and estate-planning have become easier. But equality may still be blamed for the income gap and financial stress.
Kent Sluyter | 6 min read
Mark Hamill Jedi Mind Tricks Social Media With This Epic Tweet
Social Media

Luke Skywalker channels Yoda in a gender politics message that is warmer and fuzzier than an Ewok dance party.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Black Is the New Black: An African-American Entrepreneur's Manifesto
Workplace Diversity

The greatest satisfaction for those who have broken business barriers is the pathways they have opened for those who follow.
Donald Thompson | 6 min read
Transgender Rights? Citizens United? Should Brands Get Political?
Politics

Taking a stance is a calculated risk, but one you might have to take if you are to remain relevant.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 8 min read
Target to Allow Transgender People to Use Bathroom of Their Choice
Target

The retailer says that it stands for inclusivity and equality.
Phil Wahba | 2 min read
Big Business Leaders Urge Repeal of Mississippi Law Opposed by LGBT Community
Laws

'The business community, by and large, has consistently communicated to lawmakers at every level that such laws are bad for our employees and bad for business.'
Reuters | 3 min read
PayPal Pulls North Carolina Plan to Protest Transgender Bathroom Law
PayPal

'The new law perpetuates discrimination and it violates the values and principles that are at the core of PayPal's mission and culture,' CEO says.
Reuters | 2 min read
Bedding With a Masculine Bent? This Founder Wants to Reinvent a Category for Men -- Again.
Second Acts

The Tie Bar founder Greg Shugar is hoping to strike lightning twice with his latest upstart, Thread Experiment.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read