LGBT Workplace inclusion

A Change Advocate
LGBTQ

A Change Advocate

Ten years back Ayesha hadn't spoken publicly about her sexuality because she felt it was her private matter.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Fighting Stereotype Through Cinema

He believes that it is wrong to perceive films as merely a source of entertainment, and that every film has a message - regressive and progressive.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
The Flag-bearer of Equality at Workplace

Parmesh Shahani is the head of the Godrej India Culture Lab and has been tracking LGBTQ issues in India for the past 15 years now.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
LGBTQ Series: Indian Author Devdutt Pattanaik on How Businesses Can Benefit from Inclusion

First from the series is prominent mythologist and leadership coach Devdutt Pattanaik, who came out as gay soon after the SC decriminalized homosexuality in India
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
LGBTQ Series: Indian Entrepreneur Cyril Feuillebois on Why the Community Will Become Businesses' Top Clients

Second from the series is The Lalit scion Keshav Suri's partner, Cyril Feuillebois who came to India to study and stayed on to become an entrepreneur
Aashika Jain | 3 min read

