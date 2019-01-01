There are no Videos in your queue.
LGBTQ
Accelerators
StartOut Growth Lab is billed as the first standalone, brick-and-mortar accelerator focusing entirely on LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs.
She received the 2015 Nari Shakti Puraskar from the Government of India for her work in other fields
Ten years back Ayesha hadn't spoken publicly about her sexuality because she felt it was her private matter.
He believes that it is wrong to perceive films as merely a source of entertainment, and that every film has a message - regressive and progressive.
Parmesh Shahani is the head of the Godrej India Culture Lab and has been tracking LGBTQ issues in India for the past 15 years now.
LGBTQ
LGBTQ

Top chef Ritu Dalmia on why being a lesbian never drew a boundary or defined her
LGBTQ
LGBTQ

Cyril Feuillebois, founder and director of Kronokare Cosmetics, on how India gave him pride and love
LGBTQ
LGBTQ

Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group shares his story with pride
LGBTQ Leaders
LGBTQ Leaders

First from the series is prominent mythologist and leadership coach Devdutt Pattanaik, who came out as gay soon after the SC decriminalized homosexuality in India
LGBTQ
LGBTQ

It is time to celebrate the work of entrepreneurs and business leaders, who belong to the LGBTQ community
LGBTQ Leaders
LGBTQ Leaders

First from the series is prominent mythologist and leadership coach Devdutt Pattanaik, who came out as gay soon after the SC decriminalized homosexuality in India
Workplace Diversity
Workplace Diversity

Why does something so personal be a concern in organisation is a natural question many are likely to have
work ethics
work ethics

Despite a progressive mindset, people unintentionally end up making their LGBTQ colleagues uncomfortable
