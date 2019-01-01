My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

LGBTQ

The Story Behind the Nation's First Standalone LGBTQ+ Accelerator, Which Graduates Its 20th Startup Today
Accelerators

The Story Behind the Nation's First Standalone LGBTQ+ Accelerator, Which Graduates Its 20th Startup Today

StartOut Growth Lab is billed as the first standalone, brick-and-mortar accelerator focusing entirely on LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
LGBTQ Series: Indian Comedian Vasu Primlani on How Comedy Can be a Powerful Tool to Bring Real Change in the Society

LGBTQ Series: Indian Comedian Vasu Primlani on How Comedy Can be a Powerful Tool to Bring Real Change in the Society

She received the 2015 Nari Shakti Puraskar from the Government of India for her work in other fields
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
A Change Advocate

A Change Advocate

Ten years back Ayesha hadn't spoken publicly about her sexuality because she felt it was her private matter.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Fighting Stereotype Through Cinema

Fighting Stereotype Through Cinema

He believes that it is wrong to perceive films as merely a source of entertainment, and that every film has a message - regressive and progressive.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
The Flag-bearer of Equality at Workplace

The Flag-bearer of Equality at Workplace

Parmesh Shahani is the head of the Godrej India Culture Lab and has been tracking LGBTQ issues in India for the past 15 years now.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read

More From This Topic

The Diva With a Difference
LGBTQ

The Diva With a Difference

Top chef Ritu Dalmia on why being a lesbian never drew a boundary or defined her
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
The French Connection
LGBTQ

The French Connection

Cyril Feuillebois, founder and director of Kronokare Cosmetics, on how India gave him pride and love
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
The Happy And Gay Hotelier
LGBTQ

The Happy And Gay Hotelier

Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group shares his story with pride
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
LGBTQ Series: Indian Author Devdutt Pattanaik on How Businesses Can Benefit from Inclusion
LGBTQ Leaders

LGBTQ Series: Indian Author Devdutt Pattanaik on How Businesses Can Benefit from Inclusion

First from the series is prominent mythologist and leadership coach Devdutt Pattanaik, who came out as gay soon after the SC decriminalized homosexuality in India
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Road of Life is Not Always Straight
LGBTQ

Road of Life is Not Always Straight

It is time to celebrate the work of entrepreneurs and business leaders, who belong to the LGBTQ community
Aashika Jain & Punita Sabharwal | 5 min read
LGBTQ Series: Indian Author Devdutt Pattanaik on How Businesses Can Benefit from Inclusion
LGBTQ Leaders

LGBTQ Series: Indian Author Devdutt Pattanaik on How Businesses Can Benefit from Inclusion

First from the series is prominent mythologist and leadership coach Devdutt Pattanaik, who came out as gay soon after the SC decriminalized homosexuality in India
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
How Indian Corporates Can Open Doors For the LGBTQ Community
Workplace Diversity

How Indian Corporates Can Open Doors For the LGBTQ Community

Why does something so personal be a concern in organisation is a natural question many are likely to have
Sanchita Dash | 7 min read
5 Things People Must Refrain From For Not Hurting Their LGBTQ Colleague
work ethics

5 Things People Must Refrain From For Not Hurting Their LGBTQ Colleague

Despite a progressive mindset, people unintentionally end up making their LGBTQ colleagues uncomfortable
Aastha Singal | 4 min read