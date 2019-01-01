My Queue

LGBTQ Leaders

LGBTQ Series: Delta App Founder Ishaan Sethi on Why the Need for a Dating App Exclusively for the Community Exists
LGBTQ Series: Delta App Founder Ishaan Sethi on Why the Need for a Dating App Exclusively for the Community Exists

Ishaan Sethi, the founder of India's first LGBTQ dating app, is proud to have launched the first home-grown app for the community
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
LGBTQ Series: Indian Comedian Vasu Primlani on How Comedy Can be a Powerful Tool to Bring Real Change in the Society

She received the 2015 Nari Shakti Puraskar from the Government of India for her work in other fields
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Fighting Stereotype Through Cinema

He believes that it is wrong to perceive films as merely a source of entertainment, and that every film has a message - regressive and progressive.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
The Flag-bearer of Equality at Workplace

Parmesh Shahani is the head of the Godrej India Culture Lab and has been tracking LGBTQ issues in India for the past 15 years now.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
LGBTQ Series: Indian Author Devdutt Pattanaik on How Businesses Can Benefit from Inclusion

First from the series is prominent mythologist and leadership coach Devdutt Pattanaik, who came out as gay soon after the SC decriminalized homosexuality in India
Aashika Jain | 4 min read

More From This Topic

LGBTQ Series: Indian Entrepreneur Cyril Feuillebois on Why the Community Will Become Businesses' Top Clients
LGBTQ Leaders

Second from the series is The Lalit scion Keshav Suri's partner, Cyril Feuillebois who came to India to study and stayed on to become an entrepreneur
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Road of Life is Not Always Straight
LGBTQ

It is time to celebrate the work of entrepreneurs and business leaders, who belong to the LGBTQ community
Aashika Jain & Punita Sabharwal | 5 min read
LGBTQ Series: Indian Author Devdutt Pattanaik on How Businesses Can Benefit from Inclusion
LGBTQ Leaders

First from the series is prominent mythologist and leadership coach Devdutt Pattanaik, who came out as gay soon after the SC decriminalized homosexuality in India
Aashika Jain | 4 min read