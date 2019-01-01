My Queue

LGBTQ Series

Fighting Stereotype Through Cinema
LGBTQ

Fighting Stereotype Through Cinema

He believes that it is wrong to perceive films as merely a source of entertainment, and that every film has a message - regressive and progressive.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
The Flag-bearer of Equality at Workplace

The Flag-bearer of Equality at Workplace

Parmesh Shahani is the head of the Godrej India Culture Lab and has been tracking LGBTQ issues in India for the past 15 years now.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
LGBTQ Series: Indian Entrepreneur Cyril Feuillebois on Why the Community Will Become Businesses' Top Clients

LGBTQ Series: Indian Entrepreneur Cyril Feuillebois on Why the Community Will Become Businesses' Top Clients

Second from the series is The Lalit scion Keshav Suri's partner, Cyril Feuillebois who came to India to study and stayed on to become an entrepreneur
Aashika Jain | 3 min read