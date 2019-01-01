There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
LGBTQ Series
LGBTQ
He believes that it is wrong to perceive films as merely a source of entertainment, and that every film has a message - regressive and progressive.
Parmesh Shahani is the head of the Godrej India Culture Lab and has been tracking LGBTQ issues in India for the past 15 years now.
Second from the series is The Lalit scion Keshav Suri's partner, Cyril Feuillebois who came to India to study and stayed on to become an entrepreneur
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?