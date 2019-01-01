My Queue

Liability Claims

How to Protect Your Assets in Every Situation
Finance

Knowing how to protect your assets from both inside and outside liability.
Mark J. Kohler | 1 min read
Disney Faces PR Crisis, Risk of Legal Action After Gator Attack

Several legal experts differed in their assessments of Disney's potential legal liability in the attack, but most agreed the company would have a strong impetus to quickly settle any case.
Reuters | 4 min read
San Francisco's Largest Yellow Cab Company Files for Bankruptcy Protection

The company's president blamed competition from ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft, among other factors.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
What UberX and Lyft Drivers Can Do to Minimize Their Personal Liability

The independent status of those behind the wheel raises a sticky issue.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
7 Types of Insurance You Need to Protect Your Business

Starting your own business is taking a smart risk, operating without the right insurance is not.
John Boitnott | 4 min read

Parents May Be Held Accountable for Kids' Facebook Activity, Court Rules
Liability Claims

A Georgia appellate court ruled that the parents of a seventh-grader who created a fake and defamatory Facebook account for a classmate may be liable for emotional damages by a jury.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Does Your Business Put You at Risk of Lawsuits?
Legal

Things don't always go as planned. The more you know ahead of time, the better you can prepare in order to minimize your risk.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
The Best Way to Buy a Company Car
Finance

Take the time to consider your particular circumstances before deciding on a payment plan.
David Port | 2 min read
3 Employee Mistakes That Cost Businesses Big Time
Growth Strategies

Managing employees comes with hidden costs. Find out how to protect yourself from situations that can emotionally and financially devastate a business.
Susan Schreter | 4 min read
Do I Need Liability Insurance?
Growth Strategies

Nina Kaufman
When a Win for Wal-Mart Is a Win for Small Business
Growth Strategies

The U.S. Supreme Court prevented a class action discrimination lawsuit against Wal-Mart from going forward. But that decision could also embolden small businesses.
Diana Ransom
House Rules
Growth Strategies

Before you let your people work at home, find out what you're liable for--and cover your bases.
Jane Easter Bahls | 3 min read
Better Safe . . .
Growth Strategies

Does your product need a warning label? Don't get burned--consider all the potential dangers.
Jane Easter Bahls | 3 min read