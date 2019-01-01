My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Libel

A Man Was Awarded $115,000 After a Random Facebook Post Destroyed His Life and Business
Facebook

A Man Was Awarded $115,000 After a Random Facebook Post Destroyed His Life and Business

One day, out of the blue, Kenneth Rothe's hotels were accused of being a haven to pedophiles, a claim that the judge would later determine was baseless.
Lori Janjigian | 2 min read
Parents May Be Held Accountable for Kids' Facebook Activity, Court Rules

Parents May Be Held Accountable for Kids' Facebook Activity, Court Rules

A Georgia appellate court ruled that the parents of a seventh-grader who created a fake and defamatory Facebook account for a classmate may be liable for emotional damages by a jury.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
What to Do If an Employee Quits in an Epic Fashion

What to Do If an Employee Quits in an Epic Fashion

Should a worker unexpectedly leave the company with a dramatic and outrageous stunt, take these five steps.
Heather R. Huhman | 4 min read