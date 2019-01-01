My Queue

Liberal Arts

TED Talks

10 TED Talks That Will Change How Entrepreneurs Think About the World

Everybody is deluged with information, which only makes understanding all the more important.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
How Two Entrepreneurs Used Their Complete Lack of Business Experience to Their Advantage

Here are three practical tools we used to get started when we had no idea how to start.
Tyler Gage | 7 min read
How Humanities Degrees Cultivate Marketable Business Skills

The often overlooked skills gained from a humanities degree can give business leaders an edge on their competition.
Bennat Berger | 4 min read
Welcome to Miley Cyrus 101: 5 Bizarre College Courses

From wine tasting to the sociology of Miley Cyrus.
Laura Entis
The Secret Entrepreneurial Lessons of a Liberal Arts Education

It turns out, the basic college degree is worth more than it seems.
Steve VanderVeen | 3 min read