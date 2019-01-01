My Queue

Libertarian

Libertarian Presidential Candidate Gary Johnson's 4 Tips for Succeeding in Business and Life
Politics

Keep your word. Tell the truth. Be on time. Admit your mistakes. The rest falls into place.
Amy Osmond Cook | 5 min read
What One Man's Fight Against the IRS Teaches Us About Entrepreneurship

Irwin Schiff's wrongheaded pursuit of fighting federal taxes left a lasting legacy for modern business owners.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
The 12 Wackiest Things You Can Buy From the Presidential Candidates' Campaign Stores

From Jeb Bush's guacamole bowl to Hillary Clinton's pantsuit t-shirt, the candidates are selling some surprising things to raise money.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Why 'Ghostbusters' Should Be Every Entrepreneur's Favorite Movie

The movie is 30 years old, but the business principles underlying it are timeless. Really.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
Preaching the Morality of Capitalism

This year, bashing the immorality of unfettered markets has been in vogue. It is high time to turn that debate on its head.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read