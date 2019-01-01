My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Liberty Tax

3 Tax Issues That Will Challenge Business Owners in 2016
Business Taxes

3 Tax Issues That Will Challenge Business Owners in 2016

Watch out for changes in health care, tax extenders and business identity theft in the New Year.
John Hewitt | 4 min read
That Old Saying About 'Death and Taxes' Helped Fuel This Franchise Choice

That Old Saying About 'Death and Taxes' Helped Fuel This Franchise Choice

With six kids to care for, Becky and Eric Elder were hit hard by the Great Recession. But they survived by fighting, and filing taxes, for their many clients.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
5 Smart Ways to Deter Identity Theft

5 Smart Ways to Deter Identity Theft

Don't forget that the bad guys are always out there. Stop them cold with these preventive measures.
John Hewitt | 4 min read
Top 10 Fastest-Growing Franchises

Top 10 Fastest-Growing Franchises

From cleaning services to fast food, here are the companies that are expanding their franchise footprint.