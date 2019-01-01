My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Licious

"Meat" This Entrepreneur India's 35under35 Winner
35Under35

"Meat" This Entrepreneur India's 35under35 Winner

This entrepreneur revolutionized the meat industry by building an online presence for his company
Madhurima Roy | 3 min read
Keeping Food Quality & Safety as Priority, This Indian Meat Startup is Changing the Buying Habits of Customers

Keeping Food Quality & Safety as Priority, This Indian Meat Startup is Changing the Buying Habits of Customers

Indian meat and seafood brand Licious raised $25 million in a Series-D growth round led by Japanese conglomerate Nichirei Corp
Aastha Singal | 6 min read