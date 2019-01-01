My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Liderazgo en crisis

¿Qué debes hacer cuando vas a fracasar? Pregúntale al piloto que salvó 155 vidas en 208 segundos
Superar crisis

¿Qué debes hacer cuando vas a fracasar? Pregúntale al piloto que salvó 155 vidas en 208 segundos

Conoce los 5 tips sobre toma de decisiones bajo presión que obtuvo el Capitán Sully al manejar un aterrizaje de emergencia sobre el Río Hudson.
Chesley B. Sullenberger | 5 min read
Signos de que tu empleado favorito quiere renunciar

Signos de que tu empleado favorito quiere renunciar

Hablando de colaboradores valiosos, uno nunca pretende que se vayan.
Gustavo Giorgi | 5 min read
Ahora más que nunca: Reflexiones para una época de crisis de Abraham Lincoln

Ahora más que nunca: Reflexiones para una época de crisis de Abraham Lincoln

Nadie puede decir que el hombre que abolió la esclavitud en EE.UU. no tiene autoridad moral para aconsejarnos.
Alejandro Llantada Toscano | 5 min read