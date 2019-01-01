My Queue

Life Hack

16 Mental Shifts for Living a Happier, Wealthier, More Successful Life
16 Mental Shifts for Living a Happier, Wealthier, More Successful Life

Optimists see opportunities that are invisible to pessimists.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
This Former Marketing Student Turned Her Knack for Life Hacks Into 6 Million YouTube Subscribers

Natalie Alzate always wanted to be her own boss and YouTube was the perfect fit.
Nina Zipkin | 6 min read
Working Hard or Hardly Working? 5 Hacks to Get More Out of Your 8-Hour Day.

Time is a finite resource and your most valuable currency
Ron Guerrier | 5 min read
Go Bigger Than a Resolution

To achieve your highest aspiration, first bring it into focus, then reverse engineer the steps you need to get there, all the way back to today. Do today's step, now. But remember to seal the deal.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 8 min read
Entrepreneurship Requires Living With a Sense of Urgency

People who only think about the long term risk running out of time.
Steve Eakin | 4 min read

More From This Topic

3 Ways to Make Yourself Stronger at the Broken Places
Life Lessons

Resilience doesn't help you avoid life's hardships; it's a technique to profit from them.
Anne Grady | 7 min read
7 Steps to Developing the Habits of Success
Habits

Use this simple, proven methodology to develop the habits you want to incorporate into your personality.
Brian Tracy | 5 min read
Troubleshooting Your Life to Control Your Time
Time Management

Success requires getting maximize results, all the time.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
Jeff Bezos Knows the Difference Between Content and Complacent
Change

If you're happy with your job, count it as a blessing because there is nothing convenient about a restless desire to do something more.
Melissa Chu | 5 min read
5 Ways to Relax on the Road So You Get Home Rejuvenated
Business Travel

Work and home are a hectic combination, so make the best of it when business takes you away from home.
Rob Connors | 4 min read
How Thinking Like an Introvert Can Help You Get Ahead in Business
Introverts

Research suggests that introverts possess qualities that can rocket them to the top of their fields.
Dan Scalco | 6 min read
5 Ways to Trick Yourself Into Being Productive When You're Just Not Feeling It
Motivation

Writing notes, taking a walk and allowing yourself simple rewards are little hacks that can increase your motivation.
Amna Shamim | 6 min read
4 Joyless Ways to Biohack Your Way to Higher Productivity
Productivity

There is little room for pleasure in the quest for productivity, so give up food and hot showers. You might get more done.
Michael Hollauf | 5 min read
6 Life-Hacking Apps for Digital Nomads
Digital Nomad

Digital nomads rely heavily on technology to earn a living and stay organized and productive.
Tyler Leslie | 5 min read
Passion Is What Unlocks Your Hustler's Work Ethic
Passion

Passion for your quest will give you the strength for all the work required to succeed.
Sam Oh | 5 min read