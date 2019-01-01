My Queue

Life Lessons

What Visiting a Maximum Security Prison Taught Me About Entrepreneurship and Life
prison

What Visiting a Maximum Security Prison Taught Me About Entrepreneurship and Life

It's a shame how many people waste their freedom.
Raj Jana | 7 min read
Why Did This German Olympian Help Jesse Owens While Hitler Watched?

Why Did This German Olympian Help Jesse Owens While Hitler Watched?

When you care about your craft, you respect your peers.
Gene Marks | 3 min read
Book Review: Business Fixer and Best-Selling Author Chris Collins Shares His Secrets in 'Syndicate X'

Book Review: Business Fixer and Best-Selling Author Chris Collins Shares His Secrets in 'Syndicate X'

In his newest book, the entrepreneur imparts business wisdom through fiction.
The Oracles | 7 min read
How One Event Can Have a Lifelong Impact

How One Event Can Have a Lifelong Impact

The challenge of living through tough times can translate to lasting knowledge later on.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Navigate a Quarter-Life Crisis

How Entrepreneurs Can Navigate a Quarter-Life Crisis

Adulthood hits hard and right away.
Mike Monroe | 5 min read

More From This Topic

What These 5 Billionaires Would Tell Their Younger Selves
Life Lessons

What These 5 Billionaires Would Tell Their Younger Selves

Success is when you're certain you know what you would have done differently.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
Looking at Very Old Photos Has Changed My Perspective on Business and Life in General
Life Lessons

Looking at Very Old Photos Has Changed My Perspective on Business and Life in General

Shorpy.com is entirely photos of people in ordinary life long ago dealing with the same sort of stuff we deal with now.
Gene Marks | 6 min read
How Chess Prepared Me to Be a CEO
Ready For Anything

How Chess Prepared Me to Be a CEO

People, strategy and adaptation are crucial to winning in both chess and business.
Bill Peña | 5 min read
Why Middle-Aged-Men Are Such Lousy Sales Prospects
Life Lessons

Why Middle-Aged-Men Are Such Lousy Sales Prospects

I know that I'm going to be in for a tough time as soon as I realize the a potential customer is a middle-aged guy.
Gene Marks | 6 min read
How Amy Novakovich Is Making the Financial Industry More Transparent
Life Lessons

How Amy Novakovich Is Making the Financial Industry More Transparent

One woman's journey to making a difference every day--from selling ice cream to raising four kids.
The Oracles | 7 min read
These Blunders Cost Me an Entire Year of My Life
Life Lessons

These Blunders Cost Me an Entire Year of My Life

Time passes whether you're spinning your wheels or moving forward.
Dan Dowling | 7 min read
6 Life Lessons the World's Most Successful Business People Have Learned That You Still Don't Get
Life Lessons

6 Life Lessons the World's Most Successful Business People Have Learned That You Still Don't Get

If you want to make it you need to start by changing your mindset.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
4 Lessons This Entrepreneur Wishes She Could Have Taught Her Younger Self
Life Lessons

4 Lessons This Entrepreneur Wishes She Could Have Taught Her Younger Self

Looking back sharpens your vision going forward.
Amy Vetter | 5 min read
From Homeless to Hired, This Entrepreneur Always Makes Sure to Pay It Forward
Life Lessons

From Homeless to Hired, This Entrepreneur Always Makes Sure to Pay It Forward

Siloh Moses speaks about his time living on the streets and struggling to convince employers of his worth.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
What Brain Surgery Taught Me About Life
Life Lessons

What Brain Surgery Taught Me About Life

Being confronted by death is a lesson in how uncertain life is and what matters most.
Brittney Castro | 11 min read