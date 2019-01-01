My Queue

Likeability

Career Growth

3 Ways We Jeopardize Our Jobs by Trying to Be Likable -- and What We Can Do About It

It's no wonder that so many of us try a little too hard to be liked at work. Unfortunately, our desperation puts our jobs at risk.
Mark Borg, Grant Brenner and Daniel Berry | 6 min read
The Surprising Truth About Likability

Being a jerk may not be such a liability after all.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Want to Build Relationships? Find Ways to Laugh Together.

A new study finds that laughter is the key to creating social bonds.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Study Finds the Less You Sleep the Less People Like You

A new study reveals people don't want to socialize with a sleep-deprived person.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
8 Science-Backed Techniques That Will Make You More Likeable

These tips can help you whether you're trying to close a deal, make new friends or impress your date.
Stephen J. Bronner | 8 min read

More From This Topic

Likeability

10 Things You Do That Make You Less Likeable

Likeability is so powerful that it can completely alter your performance.
Travis Bradberry | 7 min read
Leadership

8 Ways to Become Everyone's Favorite Boss

Good leadership takes more than confidence and hard work. Follow these steps to learn how to master the nuanced balancing act only the most well-liked bosses know.
Adam Fine | 6 min read
Politics

Hillary Clinton's Likability Crisis

In business, you don't have to be liked to be successful. In politics, it's crucial.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read