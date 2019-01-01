My Queue

Limited Liability Company

Business Structures

It's the least-sexy thing about being an entrepreneur, but obsessing over personal liability and tax implications might mean it's time to change how you've incorporated your business.
Jared Hecht | 5 min read
How to Protect Your Assets in Every Situation

Knowing how to protect your assets from both inside and outside liability.
Mark J. Kohler | 1 min read
Party of One: Setting Up Your Single-Person Corporation

If two's a bit too much company for your business, the solo route could help you maintain control while offering valuable personal-liability protection.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
How to Structure a Single Member LLC

Setting up a single-member LLC is easy and there are fewer formalities involved compared with a corporation.
Nellie Akalp | 6 min read
How to Do Well With 3 Types of Do-Gooder Investors

It's possible, but you'll need to form the right purpose-driven business.
Sam Hogg | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Incorporation

8 Reasons to Incorporate Your New Company Early

There are many factors to consider when you decide to incorporate your business.
Martin Zwilling | 5 min read
Benefit Corporation

A Benefit Corporation Can Have a Positive Impact on the World -- and Still Make a Profit

Consider these five factors if you're interested in reincorporating to help social and environmental causes while maintaining your bottom line.
Gene Bulmash | 6 min read
Incorporation

LLCs Are More Limited Protection Than Many Entrepreneurs Realize

The assets of sole proprietors don't receive blanket protection simply by forming an LLC.
Steve Cook | 4 min read
Tax Center

How to Choose the Right Business Structure

By reviewing the pros and cons of these four common business structures, you can determine which one will benefit you most.
Mark J. Kohler | 15+ min read
Family Businesses

Keepin' it in the Family: How to Structure a Business With Your Closest Relatives

Family-run companies need structure and careful planning. Your relationships and success depend on it.
Nellie Akalp | 5 min read
Legal Issues

3 Reasons to Not Form a Company in California

Although many flock to the Golden State, some may be unaware of these restrictions on how businesses can operate.
Jaia Thomas | 4 min read
Business Liability

Pay Attention to Personal Liability

Certain business structures don't protect company owner when it comes to failure to pay taxes or withhold 401(k) or other employee benefits.
Bill Lawrence and Al Davis | 4 min read