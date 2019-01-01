There are no Videos in your queue.
Limor Fried
Want to keep your team on their A-game? These three business stars share their best-practices.
Limor Fried, CEO and founder of Adafruit, talks about how her team keeps meetings short.
Limor Fried, founder and CEO of Adafruit, says that finding fulfillment from her mission allowed her to grow her company from a dorm-room operation to a $40 million business.
The founder and CEO of the engineering kits manufacturer says that the company's goal of inspiring future makers makes 'management so easy.'
Limor Fried
Limor Fried, the founder and CEO of Adafruit, explains her approach to being a boss.
The entrepreneur believes that if people just focus on being excellent to each other, good things will come their way.
The Adafruit Industries founder shares the driving forces behind her success.
At the Entrepreneur360 Conference in New York, the founders of Adafruit, Gravity Payments and OrigAudio offered their views on what makes an effective leader.
In our second podcast, Limor Fried of Adafruit Industries explains why you need to know your business inside and out.
From concert halls to Pixar, inspiration can come from a wide variety of sources.
To be innovative, run your business but don't let it run you.
Numbers alone can't run your business. Make sure you understand the data you're collecting.
