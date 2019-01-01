My Queue

La red social que surge para amantes del bitcoin
Criptomonedas

La aplicación de mensajería Line planea lanzar una plataforma que les permitirá a sus más de 170 millones de usuarios intercambiar monedas digitales a través de sus teléfonos inteligentes y así aprovecharse del boom de estas criptomonedas.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read