Lingerie market

How Digitization Is Increasing Sales Of Lingerie In India
Online Shopping

How Digitization Is Increasing Sales Of Lingerie In India

Men are emerging as significant buyers online
Rosmin Kunnathothathil | 3 min read
This Entrepreneur has Undying Passion For Garment Business

This Entrepreneur has Undying Passion For Garment Business

Sheela Kochouseph was determined to establish her brand that could win a woman's heart.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
How Zivame Has Been Pushing the Boundaries in This Niche Category

How Zivame Has Been Pushing the Boundaries in This Niche Category

Zivame is trying to address a very crucial problem experienced by women in India.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
How This Entrepreneur Got Her Business Model Right In Her Second Attempt

How This Entrepreneur Got Her Business Model Right In Her Second Attempt

"I never give up, that's one of the things about me"
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
How This Online Lingerie Shop Is Letting Customers Try Before They Buy

How This Online Lingerie Shop Is Letting Customers Try Before They Buy

True & Co. has found a way to bring the fitting room to its customers.
Caren Chesler | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Why No One is Buying Bras Online: Challenges for the eCommerce Lingerie Industry
Ecommerce

Why No One is Buying Bras Online: Challenges for the eCommerce Lingerie Industry

Maybe you don't sell bras, but there are ecommerce strategy lessons for you in that sector, nonetheless.
Aimee Millwood | 4 min read
Smashing the Patriarchy: Online Lingerie Store by Women, for Women
Women Entrepreneurs

Smashing the Patriarchy: Online Lingerie Store by Women, for Women

Online lingerie store for women and by women offers privacy and choice to women across India
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read
Zivame intends to leverage technology to serve Indian women better
Ecommerce

Zivame intends to leverage technology to serve Indian women better

The team's ability to use technology to customize the buying experience and provide world-class private label products is noteworthy.
Swadha Mishra | 4 min read